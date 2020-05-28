search
Golf News

Stevie G, Bob MacIntyre & Co. star in brilliant 'back to golf' vid

By bunkered.co.uk21 May, 2020
Golf In Scotland European Tour Bounce Stephen Gallacher Robert MacIntyre Scottish news coronavirus Watch Video
Stevie G Back To Golf

Golf and a cracking sense of humour - two things that we Scots are particularly well known for.

A new video from Bounce Sports Management has combined the best of both.

Following tonight's news that golf in Scotland will emerge from its coronavirus-enforced lockdown from May 29, the firm's social media account shared a hilarious video starring some the country's tour pros  'receiving the news' that golf will soon resume. 

• Inside Greg Norman's $40m Colorado ranch

• Reid backed by fellow pro over equality criticism

Ryder Cup winner Stephen Gallacher and the current European Tour 'Rookie of the Year' Bob MacIntyre are joined by the likes of Liam Johnston and Grant Forrest in the vid.

• Meet Jan Collins - Golf's "Captain Tom"

There's a serious side to it, too, with the players providing some excellent advice and promoting the 'PLAY SAFE, STAY SAFE' message.

Check it out...

Love it!

