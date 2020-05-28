Stevie G, Bob MacIntyre & Co. star in brilliant 'back to golf' vid

Golf and a cracking sense of humour - two things that we Scots are particularly well known for.

A new video from Bounce Sports Management has combined the best of both.

Following tonight's news that golf in Scotland will emerge from its coronavirus-enforced lockdown from May 29, the firm's social media account shared a hilarious video starring some the country's tour pros 'receiving the news' that golf will soon resume.

Ryder Cup winner Stephen Gallacher and the current European Tour 'Rookie of the Year' Bob MacIntyre are joined by the likes of Liam Johnston and Grant Forrest in the vid.



There's a serious side to it, too, with the players providing some excellent advice and promoting the 'PLAY SAFE, STAY SAFE' message.

Check it out...

The Home of Golf gets swinging again on May 29th.



Play safe. Stay safe.pic.twitter.com/QrUxYAkVFF — Bounce (@bouncespmgt) May 21, 2020

Love it!