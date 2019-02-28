Stirling Golf Club to host We Love Golf event

We Love Golf is coming to Stirling Golf Club on International Women’s Day.



Women from across the region are being invited to come to the club on March 8 and have a go at golf, completely free of charge.

There are three sessions at 1.30pm, 3.30pm and 5.30pm – all you need to bring is a good sense of humour.

Launched in May 2018, We Love Golf encourages more women and girls to play golf, connecting them to PGA-led, female-focussed programmes across the world.



Last year’s campaign culminated in two We Love Golf pilot events, both of which attracted significantly more women than anticipated. As a result, a series of We Love Golf events will be running throughout the year starting with the event at Stirling.

PGA professional, and coach of the We Love Golf sessions at Stirling, Heather MacRae said she is delighted to be one of the first PGA Members to offer a We Love Golf event.

“I am passionate about sharing the sport with as many people as possible,” aid MacRae. “Non-golfers often think of us as being stuffy and old fashioned, but the Golf Club is a great place to meet new people, make friends and get outside. You don’t need any equipment or special clothing to take part and this could be the start of something great for you in 2019.”

The International Women’s Day campaign will also be taking place at Wicklow Golf Club, The Belfry and Wenvoe Castle.



Robert Maxfield, the chief executive of The PGA, commented: “We now know that there is interest in taking up the game and that, with the right support from PGA members, women are becoming regular golfers.

“We want to capitalise on these two insights by creating multiple opportunities for women to try golf with a PGA member and creating a pathway to retain them. We can’t wait to see what impact these events have. This is a really exciting prospect, not only for us, but for golf in general.”

To find out more, follow @WeLoveGolfPGA on Twitter and Instagram and join the WeLoveGolfPGA community on Facebook. Alternatively, call Heather on 07809 119959.