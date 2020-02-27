Stirlingshire courses set to close NEXT MONTH

Hot on the heels of news that Glasgow City Council is to give up five of the six municipal courses that it currently operates, bunkered.co.uk has learned of yet more imminent course closures.

The golf courses at Brucefields Family Golf Centre on the outskirts of Stirling are set to close on March 31.



It is our understanding that the closures have been enforced by planned works on the ground and it is not known if they will re-open.

A centre employee told us this evening that the courses would be closed for the "foreseeable future" at the very least".

However, the other facilities at the centre will remain open, including the driving range, café and American Golf shop.

"The golf courses are closing at the end of March but everything else will remain open," our source told us. "We have just ordered 28,000 new golf balls for our range, so everything else will remain operational."



After losing several courses last year, golf in Scotland has suffered fresh blows already this year with news that a bid to save Camperdown Golf Course in Dundee collapsed at the eleventh hour. It, too, will close on March 31.

The 18-hole course at Fairways Loch Ness Golf Club will be no more beyond the end of this month, with the fate of five Glasgow courses - Linn Park, Lethamhill, Alexandra Park, Ruchill and Littlehill - looking increasingly grim following a meeting of the city council earlier today.