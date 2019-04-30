Edoardo Molinari has called for golf’s governing bodies to take decisive action on slow play.

The Italian, three times a winner on the European Tour, has grown weary of the amount of time it takes to play golf at the top end of the game these days and, after another long day in Morocco where he is competing in this week’s Trophée Hassan, he took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

• Ryder Cup wins major industry award

• "It's a possibility" - Tiger on breaking Jack's record

“It’s time that professional golf does something serious for slow play,” wrote Molinari. “5h30min to play 18 holes on a golf course without rough is just too long... way too long! #stopslowplay”

• Tiger doubter forced to get huge tat of Master champ



He elaborated on his thoughts in replies to some of his followers.

When a group is on the clock for 11 consecutive holes and it fails to close the gap with the group in front it means that the current system can be fooled if you are smart enough... Some players take 80” normally and 40” when they are on the clock... #systemfailure — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) April 26, 2019

The problem is that a “professionally slow” player changes his routine so that he never gets a bad time...that’s how they fool the current system! — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) April 26, 2019

• Ex caddie links Tiger's comeback to Arnie's death

Replying to a tweet from veteran caddie, Ken Herring, Molinari added: “Some of the guys would take 5 hours at a municipal par 3 course... let’s stop making excuses and let’s start doing something about it!”

Amen to that, Dodo!