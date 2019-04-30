search
HomeGolf News"Stop making excuses!" - Molinari calls for action on slow play

Golf News

"Stop making excuses!" - Molinari calls for action on slow play

By Michael McEwan27 April, 2019
Edoardo Molinari has called for golf’s governing bodies to take decisive action on slow play. 

The Italian, three times a winner on the European Tour, has grown weary of the amount of time it takes to play golf at the top end of the game these days and, after another long day in Morocco where he is competing in this week’s Trophée Hassan, he took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

“It’s time that professional golf does something serious for slow play,” wrote Molinari. “5h30min to play 18 holes on a golf course without rough is just too long... way too long! #stopslowplay”

He elaborated on his thoughts in replies to some of his followers.

Replying to a tweet from veteran caddie, Ken Herring, Molinari added: “Some of the guys would take 5 hours at a municipal par 3 course... let’s stop making excuses and let’s start doing something about it!” 

Amen to that, Dodo!

