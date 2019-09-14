Danielle Kang has taken to Twitter to address the headlines she has made this week - and called on people to stop sending her “hate messages”.



The 26-year-old American has found herself in the role of pantomime villain for this week’s Solheim Cup after making some strong claims in advance of the match.

Before arriving in Scotland, the world No.17 told a golf.com podcast that she intended to make her opponents cry.

“You're trying to take souls,” she said. “Just crush the other team. That's the fun of it."



• Captains frustrated with Solheim pace of play



• "Brutal" - Players & fans hit out at Solheim speed



When she got to Gleneagles, Kang stoked the fires further when she said she expected to be booed by the home crowd.

WATCH - THE SECRET TO PERFECT CHIPPING

Her comments subsequently dominated much of the build-up to the match and, when she wasn’t listed for the opening morning’s foursomes session, it prompted speculation that her comments had contributed to her absence (although captain Juli Inkster later denied this).

Kang did feature in the afternoon, partnering Lizette Salas in a match that, in itself, made headlines for all the wrong reaons. The US pair went down 4&2 to Suzann Pettersen and Anne Van Dam but it was the group's pace that was most remarked upon.



• Justin Thomas shares details of cancer scare

• gWest: Inside the great enigma of Scottish golf

How has all of the furore affected the major champ? She gave some indication of that on social media tonight.



REVIEWED - TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS



“Dear people that are upset,” she tweeted. “[My] golf.com comment was about how many players feel about playing matchplay. Now if that was taking out of context then oh well. About being booed? Well I was told that, so I just repeated. I guess that was taken out of context as well?



• "We'll step on their necks" - Pettersen



“All in all this is supposed to be fun! We had a great match today and there were some amazing golf played today by both teams! Let's all just enjoyed that instead of sending me hate messages?

“Don't take life so seriously. Enjoy the moment.”

She added: “And please stop twisting my words, and or cut clips, cause I may have to go with generic answers from now on.”