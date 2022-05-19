search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsStreet performers and black cabs: LIV Golf unveils “fan experience”

Golf News

Street performers and black cabs: LIV Golf unveils “fan experience”

By Jamie Hall12 May, 2022
LIV Golf Invitational Series LIV Golf Investments LIV Golf centurion club PGA Tour DP World Tour
Liv Golf Centurion Fan Village

Bosses at LIV Golf have revealed details of the “fan experience” spectators can expect at the controversial series’ curtain-raiser next month.

The Saudi-backed circuit – for which PGA Tour and DP World Tour have been denied permission to play – will get under way with the inaugural event at Centurion Club in St Albans in June.

Tickets for the first event start at £69, and for that sum fans will be have access to a range of what LIV described as “unique activations”.

As well as allowing fans to walk the course, they will also have access to a vast fan village, which will “celebrate the spirit of London” including Covent Garden-style street performers and a food and drink festival, as well as children’s entertainment and educational activities.

• Rory McIlroy pinpoints reason for major drought

• US PGA early betting guide

Professional coaches will offer tuition at LIV’s “performance centre”, while fans will be able to replicate the world’s top courses on simulators.

The event features a shotgun start – and players will be transported to their respective tees in black cabs.

“LIV Golf is about more than just hosting a new golf tournament. It’s about creating an event experience,” said LIV chief executive Greg Norman.

“We want players and fans to feed off a unique energy rarely encountered through this game, while engaging new audiences that will help golf grow.

“From intense competition on the course to entertainment that caters to fans of all ages, there will be something for everyone at Centurion.”

A range of complimentary and guest tickets are also on offer. Members of the armed forces and guests go free, while there are 25% discounts for groups including teachers, medical professionals and key workers.

• Bob MacIntyre reveals Rory McIlroy friendship

• 2022 US PGA: The field in full

It is not yet known who will play in the event, which takes place from June 9-11.

Several stars, including Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson, requested releases from the PGA and DP World tours – but they were denied earlier this week.

Both tours have threatened to ban any player who signs up to the rebel league.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf Invitational Series

Related Articles - LIV Golf Investments

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - centurion club

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA: Rory McIlroy surges into first-round lead
US PGA: Round 2 tee times in full
US PGA: Rory McIlroy off to good start “for a change”
US PGA: Tiger Woods pinpoints reason for poor first round
US PGA: Robert MacIntyre pleased with solid start at Southern Hills

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow