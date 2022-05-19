Street performers and black cabs: LIV Golf unveils “fan experience”

Bosses at LIV Golf have revealed details of the “fan experience” spectators can expect at the controversial series’ curtain-raiser next month.

The Saudi-backed circuit – for which PGA Tour and DP World Tour have been denied permission to play – will get under way with the inaugural event at Centurion Club in St Albans in June.

Tickets for the first event start at £69, and for that sum fans will be have access to a range of what LIV described as “unique activations”.

As well as allowing fans to walk the course, they will also have access to a vast fan village, which will “celebrate the spirit of London” including Covent Garden-style street performers and a food and drink festival, as well as children’s entertainment and educational activities.

Professional coaches will offer tuition at LIV’s “performance centre”, while fans will be able to replicate the world’s top courses on simulators.

The event features a shotgun start – and players will be transported to their respective tees in black cabs.

“LIV Golf is about more than just hosting a new golf tournament. It’s about creating an event experience,” said LIV chief executive Greg Norman.

“We want players and fans to feed off a unique energy rarely encountered through this game, while engaging new audiences that will help golf grow.

“From intense competition on the course to entertainment that caters to fans of all ages, there will be something for everyone at Centurion.”

A range of complimentary and guest tickets are also on offer. Members of the armed forces and guests go free, while there are 25% discounts for groups including teachers, medical professionals and key workers.

It is not yet known who will play in the event, which takes place from June 9-11.

Several stars, including Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson, requested releases from the PGA and DP World tours – but they were denied earlier this week.

Both tours have threatened to ban any player who signs up to the rebel league.