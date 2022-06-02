Strong home challenge for Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship

The best amateur players in the country will head to Trump International Golf Links tomorrow for the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship.

The event will take place from Friday to Sunday, with 36-holes kicking things tomorrow. After that, the 16 best scores will battle it out over matchplay, with the next best 16 scores qualifying for the Clark Rosebowl matchplay.

For those who make the final, Saturday and Sunday will also involve two rounds, so it's a long weekend of golf ahead for the successful players.

Defending champion Chloe Goadby will be playing, and will face tough competition from across the field. Her former Stirling University teammate and newly crowned St Rule Trophy champion Jen Saxton will be hoping to make it two wins on the trot, but plenty others in the field will fancy their chances.

Milngavie’s Lorna McClymont will be looking to continue a fine season, which included a win in the Scottish Student Series Tour’s Order of Merit, as well as her recent Irish Women's Amateur Championship.

Want to keep up with all the action from Aberdeenshire? Follow along with live scoring, as well as view the tee times for the week, here.

