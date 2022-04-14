Strong local challenge assembled for Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championship

An international field will compete for the Scottish Women’s Open Championship at Royal Troon this weekend, but a host of Scots will be hoping to keep the trophy on home soil.

Last year’s champion was Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley, who triumphed by a single shot over Scotland’s Hannah Darling. This year will mark twenty years since Heather Stirling lifted the Helen Holm trophy, and she was the last Scot who triumphed in the event.

This year though, the Scottish challenge is as strong as ever, with Lorna McClymont, who is coming off three straight victories in the R&A Student Series, in the field. The Milngavie golfer will be hoping to make it four consecutive wins, and lift the trophy come Sunday afternoon.

McClymont is joined by a strong Scottish contingent, including several of her Scotland and Stirling University teammates. These include St Andrews player Chloe Goadby, who is not long back from Augusta National, where she was supporting her boyfriend Laird Shepherd in the Masters.

The top Scot from the recent Scottish Girls' Championship at Irvine, Grace Crawford, is also in the field, who will be hoping to build on her ninth place finish last weekend.

The three-day stroke play event will run from Friday 15 April to Sunday 17 April, with a cut coming after the first 36-holes. Friday and Saturday’s play will be over the Royal Troon Portland Course, with the top-60 and ties making it to Sunday’s final round on the Royal Troon Old Course.

You can follow along with scoring, as well as view the field, via the Scottish Golf website.