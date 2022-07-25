Strongest field in years to compete for Scottish Men’s Amateur

The Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship gets underway this Tuesday, with the strongest field in years competing at Western Gailes and Glasgow Gailes.

264 of Scotland’s top male amateur golfers are aiming to be crowned Scottish Men's Amateur champion, with the handicap cut-off the lowest it has been in years, with the ballot falling at 1.4.

Every player will compete in 36-holes of strokeplay qualifying, with a round over Glasgow Gailes and a round over Western Gailes, before the top-64 will compete in matchplay, with the final set to take place on Saturday.

Last year’s champion, Angus Carrick, will be looking to defend his title that he won at Murcar Links 12 months ago. He'll face tough competition, with several of his Scottish teammates in the field. These include Connor and Gregor Graham from Blairgowrie Golf Club, as well as Connor Wilson, who Carrick defeated in last year's final.

The event gets underway on the same day that the squads for the upcoming home international matches were announced.

You can take a look at the squads for the upcoming matches here, and get all the details from Western Gailes and Glasgow Gailes here.