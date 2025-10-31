Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It wasn’t Collin Morikawa’s year, but the former Open champion has been backed to come out of a tough spell with another major championship title in his hands.

Morikawa, 28, has finished inside the top ten only once since The PLAYERS in April and used five different caddies throughout a tumultuous winless run.

But former Tour winner turned golf analyst Johnson Wagner believes the three-time US Ryder Cup star can bounce back and prove his best years are still ahead of him.

“I think he’s gone through a lot this year,” Wagner said on the Golf Channel show ‘5 Clubs’. “And once he figures it out, he’s going to be back.”

Wagner continued: “He’s just too good of a ball striker, he’s gotten better around the greens, his putting has gotten better. I think he’ll be back, I think the best is still possibly ahead of him.

“I think he’s going to get another [major] pretty soon. Getting back across that finish line one more time is going to get him the confidence he needs.”

While Morikawa’s approach play remains among the very best on the PGA Tour, he has in fact regressed on and around the greens in 2025.

He currently ranks 150th in Strokes Gained: Putting and 110th in Strokes Gained: Around the Green. Both marked major drop offs from 2024, in which he finished the season ranked 73rd and tenth, respectively.

Morikawa started his year at The Sentry – which won’t take place in 2026 – with a solo second place effort. He almost backed that up with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in February, falling to Russell Henley late on Sunday at Bay Hill.

In April, Morikawa announced that he’d split from longtime caddie JJ Jakovac, which led to a summer of constant change.

“Firstly, it doesn’t take anything away from what JJ and I have done over the last six years, but sometimes things just aren’t feeling right,” he explained after the initial split.

“I think when people look at it in the macro perspective of ‘OK, Collin’s playing great, he’s contending, he’s trying to close out tournaments. Even at the beginning of the year everything looked very, very good, but sometimes, on the golf course things just don’t feel right.”

Morikawa turned to legendary looper Billy Foster for the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open this summer but, again, the move didn’t work out, as he missed the cut in both events.

