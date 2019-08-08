Brandel Chamblee believes that Jordan Spieth is putting his career in jeopardy due to ‘incessant tinkering’ with his swing.



The Golf Channel analyst made the withering assessment ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and at the end of the regular PGA Tour season where Spieth managed only three top-ten finishes and went into the post-season ranked 69th on the standings.

Having been top of the world rankings as recently as March 2016, three-time major champion Spieth has slipped to 38th on the OWGR. His most recent win? The Open in 2017.



No wonder alarm bells are sounding.

“He is part of a problem that is going on in golf right now, almost an epidemic of players aged from the mid-20s to mid-30s who just disappear off the planet,” Chamblee told Reuters.



“If you put him on a range and leave him alone, he’ll put two and two together better than anybody else. You have to protect your talent and genius and do that at all costs. I see right now an onslaught of information overload.”



Chamblee reckons the solution to Spieth’s woes is right in front of him.

“I believe he needs to get back to the softness and athleticism that he had when he first came out,” he added.



“You could call it a wise ignorance that he had then, or an ignorant wisdom. There’s a lot to be said about just going out and being an athlete.

“He doesn’t need to work on anything at all. This incessant tinkering comes with a cost. Some get better but more have disappeared. It could happen very easily that he never finds his way back home.”

