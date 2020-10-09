search
Golf News

Study: Golfers joining clubs to improve their mental health

By Michael McEwan09 October, 2020
Amateur Golf grassroots golf Golf Club Membership syngenta mental health wellbeing COVID-19 coronavirus
Golf And Mental Health

Stress relief has been identified as the primary motivation behind people joining golf club during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day tomorrow, a survey of 250 golfers in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom, indicated that more than half (55%) of those who had joined a club in the past six months cited ‘mental wellbeing’ as their primary reason for joining.

Sporting challenge (50%), physical wellbeing (38%) and social wellbeing (31%) also proved important, while 12% indicated they joined to participate in club competitions.

• "It's orgasmic" - Norman shares love of Scots course

• DeChambeau outlines his Augusta game plan

The social media poll, conducted by Syngenta Golf, follows the publication of a multimedia article ‘The New Value of Golf’s Green Spaces’, highlighting the stress-relieving benefits of golf and golf courses.

In the article, environmental psychologist Professor Jenny Roe of the University of Virginia, explains: “Contact with nature slows down our stress response and induces calm.

Listen!

GREG NORMAN ON RORY, BRYSON, DJ AND MORE!

“It is promoting stress resilience, it is improving our mood and it is decreasing our risk of depression and increasing our social wellbeing, particularly on a golf course where you are interacting with other members of that community.”

Scientific research published in 2019 has also indicated spending at least two hours per week in nature is good for health and wellbeing.

• Lee Westwood questions "no fans" policy

• Ryder Cup star tests positive for COVID-19

Mark Birchmore, Syngenta Global Head of Marketing, Turf and Landscape, added: “This is a simple, snapshot survey with a small sample, but it gives an indication of some of the reasons people have joined golf clubs in recent months and suggests further research into golf and mental welling would be worthwhile.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted issues of stress in day-to-day life, the reality is that the experience of spending time in nature on a golf course has always been one of the sport’s key benefits – it’s just rarely communicated as a marketing message. But it is something clubs might consider as it could be an important factor in the value proposition for golf and club membership.”

Golf News

Wentworth leader Tyrrell Hatton defends divisive hoodie
Martin Laird in pole position to end long title drought
Bryson DeChambeau hits back at Fitzpatrick's criticism
New dates confirmed for Scottish Golf Tourism Week
