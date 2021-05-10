search
Study: New data reveals massive UK golf boom

By Ryan Crombie07 May, 2021
BRS GOLF golf now UK Golf UK golf courses Golf Clubs grassroots golf Tee times
New data has revealed that the UK golf industry has experienced an incredible boost in participation in the aftermath of stringent lockdown measures.

A report from BRS Golf has revealed that, with the reopening of clubs across the entire UK for the first time in more than three months, golf has experienced another soar in demand.

Since March, six-and-a-half million rounds of golf have been booked by members and visitors via BRS Golf since restrictions were eased.

• Scots club targeted by arsonists

• Thomas not interested in Player Impact Program

Over four million member and visitor rounds were booked in April alone, representing a 60% increase on rounds booked in April 2019 and outstrips the demand seen in May 2020, when almost four million rounds were booked. 

As a result of many UK golf clubs being forced to close in April 2020, BRS Golf has compared its data for this year with April 2019.

The study also highlighted that in March this year, members and visitors across the UK booked a combined total of more than two-and-a-half million rounds through BRS Golf technology – a 19% increase on rounds booked in March 2019 – despite the fact that many clubs were closed for the majority of the month.

• Tom Cruise spotted at Scottish golf course

• Three of world's top-10 set for Scottish Open

The company’s tee time distribution platform, GolfNow, recorded its busiest day since May 2020 on March 29 as England emerged from lockdown. More than 13,000 users visited the site in a single day, with 5,000 rounds of golf booked on that date – an 80% increase in bookings compared with the same date in 2019.

GolfNow also reported a record-breaking month in April with over 17,500 app downloads and 76,000 rounds booked, generating over £1.8million in revenue for course partners. This represents a 77% increase in rounds booked versus April 2019 and a 108% increase in booking value.

Plans submitted for brand new Ayrshire golf course
Robert MacIntyre targeting Ryder Cup place
It's official! US PGA to be played on longest course in major history
US PGA Championship: The 2021 field in full
WATCH: Yobs smash car window at popular driving range

