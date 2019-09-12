Swilcan Quaich returns to St Andrews for the first time in 33 years

A Japanese golf team is visiting St Andrews this week to play a series of matches for the Swilcan Quaich, an event that has been resurrected after a 33-year absence.



More than three decades after the original competition, the team Keio and Waseda universities will play a series of three matches over Kingsbarns, the Jubilee and the Castle golf courses for the trophy.

Back in 1986, a squad of eight student female golfers from the University of St Andrews flew to Japan to play in the inaugural event.



• "F*** me!" - Frustration gets better of Danielle Kang at Gleneagles

• Empire State Building pays perfect tribute to Arnold Palmer

The university sent the team of undergraduates to tour the country and their match against the combined Japanese Ladies University team resulted in a draw.

“I feel humbled to have played a part in the creation of the Swilcan

Quaich which,” said Fern Clark, University of St Andrews team captain.

“As a result of extending a warm welcome to our fellow scholars and athletes in Japan, this has offered a unique experience to forge new friendships through our shared love of golf.”

• Matthew: "Solheim win would be greatest achievement"

• OFFICIAL: The best putters on the PGA Tour in 2019

A quaich is a small two-handled cup of friendship originating in the Scottish highlands where they would traditionally offer a drink of welcome to visitors at gatherings.

“We are very honoured to be able to play with the St Andrews team,” said Yuuka Kimura, Keio and Waseda Universities team captain.

“We will do our best and make lasting memories to bring back to Japan.”