Take a look inside the PGA Tour’s stunning HQ

Ever wondered what the PGA Tour's office looks like? Take a look below to find out...

If you’re planning applying for a job with the PGA Tour anytime soon, this is where you could be settling in to.

Their headquarters, in the grounds of PLAYERS Championship venue TPC Sawgrass, is certainly an eye-catching design, with an open plan layout inside and water surrounding much of the building.

The office, designed by Foster + Partners architects, opened in 2021, and thanks to archdaily.com, we can take a look inside.

It’s described by the architects as an innovative design that offers a vision for a workplace in a post-pandemic world.



“Focussing on health and wellbeing, the design blurs the boundaries between the lush landscape and the interior spaces with shaded outdoor terraces and generous amenities that embrace new ways of working and collaboration,” is how to the architects describe the plush offices.

"The focus has been on creating a rich experience throughout the building while enhancing the connections with the surrounding landscape and flooding the building with natural light and fresh air."

"Nature plays a key role in the design, which incorporates principles of biophilia – an inherent affinity for nature found in humans – that is proven to enhance staff wellbeing and improve the quality of the workplace.

They also say that a grand central stair case creates a spacial dynamic in the building, and allows staff to look out onto the grounds that surround the championship golf course.