IN PICS - Take a tour of Titleist Ball Plant III

The Stretch

IN PICS - Take a tour of Titleist Ball Plant III

By David Cunninghame15 October, 2020
Titleist Titleist Pro V1 Titleist Pro V1x Titleist golf balls Golf balls Titleist Ball Plant III Gear
Titleist 1

Consistency and quality.

Two words that neatly sum up the work carried out on a daily basis at Titleist’s Ball Plant III.

Located in New Bedford, Massachusetts, it is here that Titleist has manufactured its Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls, the No.1 balls in golf, for almost two decades. Being able to step inside this facility is, for a golf enthusiast, akin to Charlie’s visit to the chocolate factory.

The facility and its closely guarded trade secrets were previously only open to a select few individuals but Titleist has opened its doors, allowing members of the public to take free, guided tours of the plant. 

Here’s a sneak peek of what you can expect to see…

