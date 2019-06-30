Take advantage of summer at Gleneagles

Gleneagles is renowned the world over for its five-star service, standout customer experience and, quite simply, as a golfing heaven.



This summer, experience ‘The Glorious Playground’ for yourself by taking advantage of some very special group and off-peak packages.

There is no better time to make a golfing pilgrimage to award-winning Gleneagles than right now. Its three championship golf courses are in pristine condition.

Its Top 100 ranked James Braid classics, The King’s and The Queen’s, are blossoming after completion of significant enhancements that has taken them back to how the great architect hoped they would be played 100 years ago. Yes, The King’s and Queen’s are 100-years-old this year!

Sitting alongside them, the modern classic that is The PGA Centenary Course, home of the 2014 Ryder Cup and soon to welcome the world’s finest female golfers for The Solheim Cup in September, has never been better.

Across all three courses, carefully crafted fairways, the joy of putting on superbly conditioned greens and Gleneagles’ incredible customer service await guests to this iconic 850-acre Perthshire estate.

Here are some of the great deals available…

TEE TIME OFFER

Price: From £80 per person, per round

Golfing Groups - two, three and four-balls - can take advantage of a special green fee promotion running throughout the summer months across all three courses, that offers significant savings on group afternoon bookings.

Group visitors can experience either The King’s or The Queen’s courses from 2pm onwards, Sunday to Thursday inclusive. This offer is in place until October 31, 2019, subject to availability.

For those seeking to recreate Ryder Cup heroics, bookings can be made on The PGA Centenary course from 3pm onwards, Sunday to Thursday inclusive, up to and including October 31, 2019, subject to availability.

Bookings: 0800 389 3737

Online information: https://www.gleneagles.com/seasonal-offers/tee-time-for-380/



Note: Golfers may be paired up at busy periods

AFTERNOON AND EVENING EXPERIENCE

KING’S AND QUEEN’S TWILIGHT OFFER

Price: From £72.50 per person, per round

As the long summer days draw to a close and shards of unbroken sunlight bathe Gleneagles, there is no better time to experience either of the James Braid-designed classic heathland golf courses. This limited availability Twilight Offer on The King’s or The Queen’s allows guests to play at a significantly reduced price, and enjoy as many of the 18 holes as possible before the afternoon sun slips away for another day.

Bookings: 0800 389 3737

Online information: https://www.gleneagles.com/offers/twilight-tee-time-offers/



Note: Golfers may be paired up at busy periods

FOR LARGER GROUPS

For eight or more players, Gleneagles offers a corporate or society golf day price with tea/coffee, bacon roll, 18 holes and a two-course lunch, starting at £105 per golfer.

Guests can choose from 18 holes of golf on any of the three courses, and your day will also include full access to The Dormy Clubhouse Bar and Grill, complimentary Course Guide and first tee amenities, use of the locker room facilities (including sauna and power showers), a basket of practice balls at the PGA National Academy, and even ‘Longest Drive’ and ‘Nearest the Pin’ markers out on the course, if required!

Bookings: Call 0800 731 9219 for a personalised quote, or email Alan Pirie, Golf Sales Manager, e: alan.pirie@gleneagles.com

EXPERIENCE GLENEAGLES EVERY

DAY WITH INDIVIDUAL GOLF MEMBERSHIP

With 850 acres of magnificent Perthshire estate to explore, decadent and casual dining options and a whole range of country pursuits to enjoy, membership at Gleneagles is the perfect way to try everything ‘The Glorious Playground’ has to offer.

Not only will you have access to play all three championship golf courses, The Wee Course and have full use of The PGA National Golf Academy for Scotland, but you will also enjoy a host of additional benefits that befits being a member of one of the world’s great golf experiences. These include, leisure and dining discounts and access to exclusive golfing away-days with like-minded members.

Beyond Individual Membership, Gleneagles also offers Corporate, Junior, Associate and ‘Further Afield’ options. Golfers can also be a member of The PGA National Golf Academy of Scotland for £765 per year.

Membership enquiries: 01764 694424