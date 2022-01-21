TaylorMade add Challenge Tour No.1 to line-up

TaylorMade have made rising star Marcus Helligkilde the latest addition to their line-up for 2022.

The young Dane was the top player on the Challenge Tour last year, and has now signed a “multi-year” contract to play a full bag of TaylorMade equipment as he moves up to the DP World Tour.



“It’s such a proud day to sign with TaylorMade Golf,” he said.



“They are known for signing the best players in the world and producing the most innovative and fantastic equipment.

“The team have been so welcoming and I really can’t wait to start this next step in my career on the DP World Tour with TaylorMade.”

Helligkilde has enjoyed a successful career to date, winning the 2015 Turkish Amateur Open Championship and representing his country at the 2016 Eisenhower Trophy and the 2017 European Amateur Team Championship.

The 25-year-old won three times in the second half of last season at the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge in August, the Swiss Challenge in October and the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final.

“I have known Marcus and been supporting him for around six years now, so from a personal standpoint I am thrilled to see the success he has had this past 12 months particularly and have him join Team TaylorMade on the big stage,” said Mark Thistleton, TaylorMade tour representative.

“He is a very driven and dedicated character, and although early in his professional career he has experienced the highs and lows of professional golf which, knowing Marcus, have only motivated him to become the best player he can possibly be.

“Following a couple of testing sessions he has seamlessly transitioned into a full bag of TaylorMade products and we as a team are excited to support him for this next chapter of his career and beyond."