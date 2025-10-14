Sign up for our daily newsletter
TaylorMade have announced they are bringing The Kingdom, an exclusive fitting and testing experience to The Grove in the UK.
The Kingdom, which is located at TaylorMade’s global headquarters in Carlsbad, California, has achieved almost cult-like status by offering the most comprehensive fitting experience in golf.
From Scottie Scheffler to Rory McIlroy, Charley Hull and Tommy Fleetwood, The Kingdom provides the framework for fitting the world’s most iconic athletes, and golfers of all abilities are invited to have the same experience that unites the art and science of golf. At The Kingdom, every shot is hit with a purpose, every result measured, and every piece of data analysed: it is a truly unrivalled golf experience.
Scheduled to open in the Spring of 2026, The Kingdom at The Grove will establish a leading destination for Tour players, future stars, elite amateurs, and avid golfers to immerse themselves in the TaylorMade brand, products and people. Specifically, The Kingdom at The Grove will feature highly experienced and skilled fitters utilising Trackman, Foresight, GEARS, and Quintic alongside the entire range of TaylorMade products for players to test, replicating many of the supreme offerings at TaylorMade’s US headquarters.
“We’re delighted to unveil our first The Kingdom location outside of the United States at The Grove, near London,” said David Abeles, President & CEO, TaylorMade Golf.
“The Kingdom has been an iconic part of the TaylorMade brand for many years, and we’re thrilled to bring it to a new market enabling more golfers to experience what we do best.
“Since the beginning, we’ve been on a journey to become the market leader in customisation and personalisation. This new facility is a tangible sign that our strategy is thriving and will help strengthen the global position of our brand.”
Benefiting from a visually striking, sustainable building, the facility will include three state-of-the-art fitting bays, a putting studio, a custom workshop, a lounge and a locker room. The building is made from a timber structure with hidden solar panels on the roof helping to reduce its carbon footprint.
“The Grove was a natural fit with its five-star luxury resort aligning perfectly with the premium nature of the TaylorMade brand,” added David Silvers, Vice President & Managing Director EMEAP, TaylorMade Golf.
“Not only is it in a perfect location, just outside the biggest city in our biggest European market, but it boasts exceptional facilities alongside a top-class golf course with Tour heritage.
“Tiger Woods won a World Golf Championship here and more recently they have hosted the British Masters. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with The Grove and bring the ultimate TaylorMade fitting experience to all golfers.”
In addition to the new state-of-the-art building, the entire driving range at The Grove is being reconstructed by Kyle Phillips Golf Course Design. The new grass driving range at The Kingdom will be around 7.4 acres and 320 yards (293 metres) long, with a 600 sq metre teeing area in front of the building.
Kyle Phillips’s expertise will blend the inspiration of The Kingdom in Carlsbad with the overall design of The Grove to create strategic shaping and placement of the target greens. The Kingdom at The Grove will also benefit from a redesigned 4,000 sq metre short game area enabling golfers to dial in their exact wedge setup.
During the build process around 40 new trees will be planted in the surrounding areas, while the entire facility at The Grove will be 8.5 acres of pure golfing paradise.
The facility also boasts its own workshop, so whether you are staying at The Grove’s luxury resort, or exclusively visiting The Kingdom, in many cases golfers can see their clubs being built and walk away with them on the same day.
