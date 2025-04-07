Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s a tradition unlike any other – the big reveal of TaylorMade’s staff bag for The Masters.

The equipment giant has become well known for its limited edition bag drops ahead of the first men’s major of the season, and the 2025 vintage might just be the best one yet.

Made with the finest premium materials and expert craftsmanship, this bag celebrates everything that makes The Masters so special, with emerald green and white doing the heavy lifting colour-wise, with gold accents found throughout.

Rory McIlroy, defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa will be amongst those whose caddies will lug the bag around Augusta National this week, with plenty of details and ‘Easter eggs’ there for keen-eyed golf fans.

Take the exterior, for example. It is embossed with flowers and TaylorMade logos scripted in a font that’s synonymous with the tournament. A peach sits prominently on the valuables pocket and offers a nod to the state of Georgia, whilst peaches are also found on the interior lining of the pockets.

The bag is complemented by a selection of matching headcovers, whilst there are also limited edition runs of TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x ‘Stripe’ golf balls with an azalea-laden 360° ClearPath Alignment stripe.

But that’s enough from us. Let’s leave it to the pictures to do the talking…