Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
It’s a tradition unlike any other – the big reveal of TaylorMade’s staff bag for The Masters.
The equipment giant has become well known for its limited edition bag drops ahead of the first men’s major of the season, and the 2025 vintage might just be the best one yet.
Made with the finest premium materials and expert craftsmanship, this bag celebrates everything that makes The Masters so special, with emerald green and white doing the heavy lifting colour-wise, with gold accents found throughout.
Rory McIlroy, defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa will be amongst those whose caddies will lug the bag around Augusta National this week, with plenty of details and ‘Easter eggs’ there for keen-eyed golf fans.
• Tiger Woods plays epic April’s Fool prank on golf fans
• Past champ (not Tiger) forced to WD injured from Masters
Take the exterior, for example. It is embossed with flowers and TaylorMade logos scripted in a font that’s synonymous with the tournament. A peach sits prominently on the valuables pocket and offers a nod to the state of Georgia, whilst peaches are also found on the interior lining of the pockets.
The bag is complemented by a selection of matching headcovers, whilst there are also limited edition runs of TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x ‘Stripe’ golf balls with an azalea-laden 360° ClearPath Alignment stripe.
But that’s enough from us. Let’s leave it to the pictures to do the talking…
ALL ABOUT THE OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses