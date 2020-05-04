TaylorMade MyMG2 launches today

You can now custom order and personalise your TaylorMade wedges via the brand’s popular ‘My’ platform.



Launching today, the MyMG2 wedge joins the MySpiderX, MyHi-Toe and MySpider families, giving TaylorMade fans the opportunity to personalise their own wedges just like the brand’s tour players.

Such a service has historically been reserved for the game’s top players.

“With Raw Face Technology and the Milled Grind sole, MG2 wedges are the ultimate in consistency and precision," said Bill Price, TaylorMade's Senior Director of Product Creation, Putter & Wedge. "With the new MyMG2, you’re able to make it precisely your own.

"We offer a number of personalisation options so you can design a wedge that’s truly unique to your game and your preferences."

You can select from the following four finishes.

Cobalt Nickel

Exclusive to MyMG2, the Nickel finish provides a premium look and reduces glare at address.

Chrome

The classic look of a chrome finish preferred by many golfers.

Black

A darker, aggressive styling with a non-glare look at address.

RAW

This is an un-plated wedge that will rust – giving it the worn, rustic look preferred by many Tour athletes (extent and speed of rusting may vary).

Custom stamping options include personalised text and initials, as well as dozens of images. Golfers choose from 13 different paint fills and complete the package by selecting the grip and shaft of their choice. Beyond personalised aesthetics, you can build the wedge to your precise specs by customising loft, lie, length and grip size.



Similar to the original Milled Grind wedges and also found in the P·7T irons, MyMG2 wedges feature the company’s proven CNC milling technology, which allows for the production of wedges to exacting specifications. Each leading edge and sole grind is individually CNC milled for unparalleled accuracy and consistency from club to club and grind to grind.

TaylorMade say MyMG2 wedges are “engineered to generate the most aggressive spin of any wedge in the TaylorMade family”, with the combo of precision-milling and face tech giving you more spin, precision and feel.

The face rusts over time to preserve consistent spin while the rest of the head maintains its original finish – in the case of the MyMG2 RAW wedge, the entire head will rust.

MyMG2 is available in the UK today via taylormadegolf.co.uk and from authorised TaylorMade stockists at an RRP of £189.

