TaylorMade SIM fairways & rescue - FIRST LOOK!

Gear

TaylorMade SIM fairways & rescue - FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame06 January, 2020
New Gear TaylorMade SIM TaylorMade SIM fairway woods fairways Hybrids Equipment
Taylor Made Sim Fairways Main

Complementing the new SIM drivers, TaylorMade has released a set of fairway woods and hybrids.

Like the drivers, the fairways are available in three options – SIM, SIM Max and SIM Max•D – and feature a reinvented V Steel design design to improve turf interaction and playability from various lies.

A more rounded leading edge improves the club’s initial contact with the turf, while the V Steel sole further raises heel and toe sections of the sole away from the ground and improves versatility. These design features combine to significantly reduce turf contact area, which, in turn, reduces ground friction, which can positively influence both clubhead speed and ball speed.

Like the drivers, the fairways also use Twist Face technology to counteract the gear effect on common mishits in the high-toe and low-heel. Although the concept is the same as in the driver, the exact geometry is slightly different to account for the unique mass properties and impact location patterns.

Meanwhile, the Speed Pocket in the SIM fairways has been engineered to provide increased ball speed to the entire face while improving forgiveness on low-face impacts. A slot insert has also been designed to sit flush with the sole to improve sole interaction and eliminate turf drag from the Speed Pocket, aligning with the performance goals of V Steel.

Matching the aesthetics of the SIM driver family, the chromium carbon crown and contrasting chalk white colour help frame the ball at address and improve alignment.

Let’s take a closer look at each of the three fairways…

Taylor Made Sim Fairway

SIM

The SIM fairway features a 180cc titanium head that combines a lightweight carbon construction with a revolutionary new ZATECH titanium face and a heavy 80g steel sole weight. The strategically positioned weight creates an extremely low CG that allows for increased ball speed, higher launch and improved forgiveness on low-face hits.

The ZATECH Titanium face is a breakthrough in materials technology that enables TaylorMade engineers to push the limits of speed in a titanium fairway wood. It’s the first time TaylorMade has used this rare and ultra-strong material in the construction of a metalwood. The ZATECH titanium is made in small batches using a unique process that allows engineers to improve the strength of the face while maintaining a high level of ductility.

The SIM titanium fairway is engineered for crazy distance with adjustability through the Loft Sleeve.

RRP: £369

Available: January 10 (pre-order); February 7, 2020 (retail)

Lofts: 14˚, 15˚, 19˚

Taylor Made Sim Max Fairway

SIM Max

The 185cc SIM Max steel fairway woods are constructed using strong and durable C300 face material. Also featuring the reinvented V Steel for exceptional versatility from all lies, the SIM Max is designed for higher launch and peak trajectories, with extremely long distance and improved playability.

RRP: £269

Available: January 10 (pre-order); February 7, 2020 (retail)

Lofts: 14˚, 15˚, 18˚, 21˚, 24˚.

Taylor Made Sim Max D

SIM Max•D

The oversized 190cc SIM Max•D has been optimised for forgiveness and golfers seeking a draw-bias design. Like SIM drivers, the fairway woods feature progressive head sizes to provide greater forgiveness to the players who need it the most.

RRP: £269

Available: January 10 (pre-order); February 7, 2020 (retail)

Lofts: 16˚, 19˚, 22˚

Tayor Made Sim Rescue

SIM Max Rescue

As a long-iron replacement, it’s imperative that hybrids be versatile and playable in all conditions. That’s why TaylorMade has incorporated V Steel technology into a hybrid for the first time in the company’s history with SIM Max Rescue. The clubhead is engineered to deliver improved turf interaction and reduced friction when playing from various lies. A reshaped leading edge works in conjunction with V Steel to further improve playability and strike conditions.

Designers rounded the toe and adjusted the face angle to give SIM Max Rescue a more confidence-inspiring shape at address for all levels of golfers. It utilises the same C300 Steel face used in the SIM Max fairway woods to help improve ball speed, durability and overall performance. The corrective technologies of Twist Face and Speed Pocket offer improved performance and forgiveness on mishits on the toe, heel and low on the face.

RRP: £229

Available: January 10 (pre-order); February 7, 2020 (retail)

Lofts: 19˚, 22˚, 25˚, 28˚, 28˚, 31˚

