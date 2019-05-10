search
TaylorMade staff bag for the US PGA is absolutely superb

Golf News

TaylorMade staff bag for the US PGA is absolutely superb

By Michael McEwan10 May, 2019
US PGA Championship US PGA TaylorMade Bags PGA Jnr League Bethpage Major Championships
Taylor Made 2

TaylorMade has unveiled the staff bag that will transport its players’ clubs at next week’s US PGA Championship – and it’s an absolute beauty.

Designed as an homage to the PGA Jr. League, which strives to make golf fun and engaging for boys and girls of all skill levels, the bag bears the same striking colour-scheme of the organisation.

Taylor Made 1

• QUIZ - How many ex US PGA champs can you name?

Part of the PGA Jr. League’s mission is to have kids build bonds with their fellow golfers through teamwork. The league has the kids wear orange and blue "jerseys" while competing alongside one another and the inside lining of the bag’s pouches reveal a multitude of numbers in a nod to those shirts.

Taylor Made 3 Taylor Made 5 Osn05821 C7Dc6E4A B30B 47C5 9387 91D07Abc7E84 S1200X0 Q80 Noupscale

• US PGA 2019: The field as it stands

Stick figures of junior golfers in action line the blue trim around the body and top of the bag and ring around the bottom in a swing sequence.

Taylor Made 4

Another particularly cool touch is a variation on the iconic ‘Warning’ sign that stands guard at the first tee of this year’s host venue, Bethpage Black.

• Where will future editions of the US PGA be played?

“Our designers didn’t miss the opportunity to have some fun playing on that angle by adding a warning sign to the bag this year,” said a TaylorMade spokesperson. “A closer look reveals a message all golfers know to be true.”

The bag will be carried by the caddies of members of Team TaylorMade, as well as those looping for eight PGA staff professionals in the field.

