TaylorMade staff bag for the US PGA is absolutely superb

TaylorMade has unveiled the staff bag that will transport its players’ clubs at next week’s US PGA Championship – and it’s an absolute beauty.



Designed as an homage to the PGA Jr. League, which strives to make golf fun and engaging for boys and girls of all skill levels, the bag bears the same striking colour-scheme of the organisation.

Part of the PGA Jr. League’s mission is to have kids build bonds with their fellow golfers through teamwork. The league has the kids wear orange and blue "jerseys" while competing alongside one another and the inside lining of the bag’s pouches reveal a multitude of numbers in a nod to those shirts.

Stick figures of junior golfers in action line the blue trim around the body and top of the bag and ring around the bottom in a swing sequence.

Another particularly cool touch is a variation on the iconic ‘Warning’ sign that stands guard at the first tee of this year’s host venue, Bethpage Black.



“Our designers didn’t miss the opportunity to have some fun playing on that angle by adding a warning sign to the bag this year,” said a TaylorMade spokesperson. “A closer look reveals a message all golfers know to be true.”

The bag will be carried by the caddies of members of Team TaylorMade, as well as those looping for eight PGA staff professionals in the field.