TaylorMade unveils US Open bag - and it's a STUNNER!

They smashed it at the Masters. They smashed it at the US PGA. Lo and behold, TaylorMade have smashed it once again with the unveiling of its commemorative staff bags for next week’s US Open.



The theme? The good ol’ U. S. of A.

Next week’s championship will be the sixth time the major has been staged at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California, coinciding with the resort’s centennial celebrations. Consequently, the special TaylorMade bag for the event features a host of subtle nods to the host venue.



Each member of Team TaylorMade – including Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm – will carry the all-American themed bag with six debossed stars inside the first white stripe and a sewn ‘100’ on the bag’s umbrella pocket.



On the ball pocket there’s a map of the Monterey Peninsula, highlighting Pebble Beach Golf Course and 17-mile drive, also designated by the geographical coordinates on the bag’s base section.

Immediately above on the accessories pocket sits a centred Cypress, representing the famous,weathered tree the players will navigate around on the course’s finishing hole.

We like it. We like it a lot.