TaylorMade unveils US Open bag... and it's a STUNNER!

It wouldn’t be a major championship without TaylorMade releasing a special, limited edition staff bag - and this one, unveiled for this week’s US Open at Torrey Pines, might just be their best yet.

Inspired by the hues of Southern California sunsets, the so-called “Summer Commemorative Staff Bag” celebrates the return of the championship to “America’s Finest City”, San Diego.

Torrey Pines – staging the event for the second time in its history – hugs the Pacific shoreline and provides what TaylorMade calls “the perfect locale to watch the sun disappear into the ocean”.

The retro styling of the bag features an alternative font, boldly positioned on the side panels, as well as a throwback TaylorMade logo on the faux umbrella pocket.

A personalised California license plate – “SRFNGLF” – rests on the valuables pouch positioned below a Torrey Pine, the rare tree that’s native to the course.

The bag itself is made from ballistic nylon, further delivering an evocative and stylised feel, with a handle that is a subtle nod to the region’s self-proclaimed title of “Craft Beer Capital of the World.”



A TaylorMade spokesperson said: “Dawn patrol to an afternoon tee time is the perfect fit for the west coast golf lifestyle. This bag captures that vibe perfectly.”

You won’t find us disagreeing.

Expect to see TaylorMade staffers, including Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa making use of it this week.

Fancy getting your own? You can snap the bag up right now direct from TaylorMade, priced at £529.