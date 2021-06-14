search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTaylorMade unveils US Open bag... and it's a STUNNER!

Golf News

TaylorMade unveils US Open bag... and it's a STUNNER!

By bunkered.co.uk14 June, 2021
TaylorMade US Open Bags Major Championships Torrey Pines
Taylor Made Us Open Bag 1

It wouldn’t be a major championship without TaylorMade releasing a special, limited edition staff bag - and this one, unveiled for this week’s US Open at Torrey Pines, might just be their best yet.

Inspired by the hues of Southern California sunsets, the so-called “Summer Commemorative Staff Bag” celebrates the return of the championship to “America’s Finest City”, San Diego.

Torrey Pines – staging the event for the second time in its history – hugs the Pacific shoreline and provides what TaylorMade calls “the perfect locale to watch the sun disappear into the ocean”.

• Tour pro calls for end to Brooks-Bryson "BS"

• US Open 2021 - The field in full

The retro styling of the bag features an alternative font, boldly positioned on the side panels, as well as a throwback TaylorMade logo on the faux umbrella pocket. 

A personalised California license plate – “SRFNGLF” – rests on the valuables pouch positioned below a Torrey Pine, the rare tree that’s native to the course.

Taylor Made Us Open Bag 2

The bag itself is made from ballistic nylon, further delivering an evocative and stylised feel, with a handle that is a subtle nod to the region’s self-proclaimed title of “Craft Beer Capital of the World.”

Taylor Made Us Open Bag 3

A TaylorMade spokesperson said: “Dawn patrol to an afternoon tee time is the perfect fit for the west coast golf lifestyle. This bag captures that vibe perfectly.”

You won’t find us disagreeing.

• Jon Rahm cleared to play in US Open

Expect to see TaylorMade staffers, including Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa making use of it this week.

Fancy getting your own? You can snap the bag up right now direct from TaylorMade, priced at £529.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - Bags

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Torrey Pines

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US Open: A list of the "lasts" that could fall this week
US Open: Phil Mickelson relishes "unique" chance to make more history
TaylorMade unveils US Open bag... and it's a STUNNER!
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
Blaze forces Scots club to close

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Keep working on the right things
Watch
See all videos right arrow