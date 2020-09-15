search
TaylorMade's US Open staff bag is an American beauty!

Golf News

TaylorMade's US Open staff bag is an American beauty!

By bunkered.co.uk14 September, 2020
US Open USGA Major Championships TaylorMade Staff Bags Bags Winged Foot
Taylor Made Us Open Bag

TaylorMade's reputation for producing eye-catching staff bags for major championships is well earned - and the stunner they have produced for this week's US Open is no exception.

Comprised of the red, white and blue of the United States of America, this staff bag will be used by the majority of TaylorMade staffers this week, including the current top two players on the Official World Golf Ranking: Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy will also have one, as will Jason Day and US PGA champion Collin Morikawa. 

As ever, there are loads of cool little stories built into the bag. For example, the six stars underneath the TaylorMade logo on the side represents the US Opens that this week's host venue Winged Foot has played host to (six including this week).

There is also a nifty little patch on the upper side of the bag in the shape of New York state - where Winged Foot is located - with an American flag embroidered within it.

Listen!

US OPEN PREVIEW, PLUS MICHAEL CAMPBELL EXCLUSIVE

The blue panels, meantime, are embellished with multiple small, white wings - another nod to this week's course. 

The ball pouch features a nautical, which is all white apart from a red 'W', which is a salute to the West Course at Winged Foot where this week's championship will be contested.

Complementing the bag are New York-themed headcovers, including a leather 'wood' cover featuring the unmistakable image of the Statue of Liberty. 

It all adds up to another brilliant bag from TaylorMade. Question is, will one of the brand's athletes be holding the silverware come Sunday?

