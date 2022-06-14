Team captains, names and logos leaked ahead of LIV Golf opener

Details continue to emerge about this week’s LIV Series curtain-raiser in St Albans – and now the captains, names and logos of each of the teams appear to have been leaked.

The 54-hole, no-cut, shotgun start event features a team competition, with nominated captains selecting three team-mates in a draft.

Now more details of the contest have emerged, with the Fried Egg publishing the names and logos on Twitter.

Dustin Johnson will lead the 4 Aces, Ian Poulter is captain of the Majesticks, and Kevin Na takes charge of the Iron Heads.

Here are the logos for the team names listed below. Sergio’s “Fire Balls GC” with a Major League anthropomorphic ball motif. https://t.co/nKJcbPnUpKpic.twitter.com/SvLrW0blYP — The Fried Egg (@the_fried_egg) June 7, 2022

Meanwhile Sergio Garcia’s team is named Fire Balls, Phil Mickelson’s is called Hy Flyers and Louis Oosthuizen’s has been branded Stinger.

Other team names include Cleeks, Smash, Torque and Punch.

The inaugural LIV event gets under way at Centurion Club on Thursday, with the teams expected to be confirmed in a draft this evening.