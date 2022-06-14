search
HomeGolf NewsTeam captains, names and logos leaked ahead of LIV Golf opener

Golf News

Team captains, names and logos leaked ahead of LIV Golf opener

By Jamie Hall07 June, 2022
LIV Golf LIV Series centurion club LIV Golf Invitational Series Saudi Golf League
Liv 18Th

Details continue to emerge about this week’s LIV Series curtain-raiser in St Albans – and now the captains, names and logos of each of the teams appear to have been leaked.

The 54-hole, no-cut, shotgun start event features a team competition, with nominated captains selecting three team-mates in a draft.

Now more details of the contest have emerged, with the Fried Egg publishing the names and logos on Twitter.

• Dustin Johnson QUITS PGA Tour

• Phil Mickelson to play LIV opener

Dustin Johnson will lead the 4 Aces, Ian Poulter is captain of the Majesticks, and Kevin Na takes charge of the Iron Heads.

Meanwhile Sergio Garcia’s team is named Fire Balls, Phil Mickelson’s is called Hy Flyers and Louis Oosthuizen’s has been branded Stinger.

• Pro claims Kevin Na "won't be missed"

• Bryson explains why he snubbed LIV Golf

Other team names include Cleeks, Smash, Torque and Punch.

The inaugural LIV event gets under way at Centurion Club on Thursday, with the teams expected to be confirmed in a draft this evening.

