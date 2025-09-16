Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The PGA of America’s decision to pay members of Team USA at this month’s Ryder Cup has not gone down well with many, the latest being Darren Clarke.

The event at Bethpage Black will see players on the Ryder Cup stage compensated for the very first time, with the 12 US members handed $500,000 (£370,000), which includes a $200,000 stipend and $300,000 going to charity.

The decision to pay Keegan Bradley’s men has been heavily criticised, with the match play event often priding itself on players playing for their team rather than payment.

Clarke is a man who knows the Ryder Cup well, appearing five times as a player in European colours, before taking on the captaincy of his continent in 2016.

Asked about his opinion on the US payments, the Northern Irishman told the Golf Channel: “That does not sit well with me. You can ask any of those guys in that European team would they accept money.

“Everyone would say no. It is not about money. That is not what the Ryder Cup is about.”

The Europeans will continue to represent their team without payment, and Clarke believes this is what separates the two sides on the Ryder Cup stage.

Referencing Matt Wallace’s gut-wrenching reaction to not being handed a pick by Luke Donald when discussing the passion of the Europeans, Clarke added: “The Europeans would live and die just to make the team.

“If you take a look at Matt Wallace’s reaction, knowing he was going to miss out, that tells you what it means to the Europeans to make the team.

“I’m not demeaning any of the Americans for not making the team but the money does not sit right with me. As a European, when asked about money, that does not come into the equation.

“Maybe that is why they are more of a team, they pull so hard for each other that the money is totally irrelevant on what they are trying to achieve.”

Clarke’s comments came just days after US hopeful Patrick Reed also criticised the payments.

The LIV Golf man was on the hunt to make his first Ryder Cup start since 2018, but failed to earn one of Bradley’s six captain’s picks.

