Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Team USA are 1-down already after appearing to make a huge Rory McIlroy-shaped blunder with their official merchandise for this year’s match.

The ‘Ralph Lauren 2025 Ryder Cup graphic t-shirt’, which is priced at $65 online, claims to commemorate the biennial event in New York with a ‘bold golfer graphic’. That, however, looks like European stalwart Rory McIlroy.

The 36-year-old’s signature post-swing finish is captured in the middle of the t-shirt, placed behind text which reads: ‘USA Ryder Cup 2025’.

According to the Telegraph, it’s been raised in the locker room and a tour insider said: “Rory even inspires the American team. The PGA America probably did not use any of their own players because they would have demanded to be paid for it.”

• Martin Kaymer opens up on Ryder Cup captaincy ‘dream’

• Two US stars missing from Ryder Cup warm-up event

Of course, McIlroy is set to compete for Luke Donald at Bethpage Black this month, marking an eighth consecutive appearance for Team Europe.

After landing the Irish Open on home soil last week, he said his year – consisting of wins at The Masters and the Players – was probably the best of his career.

“To do what I did earlier in the year and then to come home and win my National Open, no matter what happens for the rest of the year, that’s a pretty cool year,” he said. “2025 is going to go down as one of the best, if not the best of my career.

“As I said, we’re not finished yet. I’ve got a big week next week at Wentworth and then obviously everyone’s looking forward to the Ryder Cup. I’m just so happy my game’s in good shape. I feel like I’m playing well. Excited for what’s coming up.”

• Luke Donald explains Ryder Cup star’s Wentworth absence

• 9 LIV Golf stars set to play BMW PGA Championship

Meanwhile, the new US t-shirt is part of Team USA’s Ralph Lauren collection which will kit out all 12 of Keegan Bradley’s players on Long Island.

The hosts will bid to win back the cup after falling to Donald’s side at Marco Simone two years ago. The prestigious trophy stayed stateside the last time it was contested in the country, when USA won 19-9 at Whistling Straits.