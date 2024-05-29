Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Whilst the wait for a new captain goes on, the United States has appointed a new – and first-ever – Ryder Cup team manager.

John Wood, who caddied for five different players in six editions of the biennial contest, will work closely with the US team captain, vice captains, team members and PGA of America senior management on all strategic and operational matters related to the US Ryder Cup team.

He takes up the post with immediate effect and will work, in the first instance, towards preparing the team for the 2025 match at Bethpage.

“We are thrilled to have John join our team as the new US Ryder Cup team manager,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh.

“John is a passionate and dedicated individual. His years of experience in domestic and international team competitions as well as his deep understanding of match play dynamics will be a tremendous asset as we create a strategic plan that delivers success at all future Ryder Cups.

• Charley Hull spotted ripping cigarette whilst signing autographs

• Adam Scott in race against time to save major record

“I’m not sure that we could have invented a better fit for this role in terms of experience, enthusiasm and relevance.”

In this first-of-its-kind role, Wood will provide guidance across a variety of team management areas, including player selection, recruitment, motivational strategies, logistical coordination and fostering a positive team environment.

“There is nothing, and I mean nothing, in my professional career, that I have been more passionate about than the Ryder Cup,” said Wood.

“I have been blessed to be a part of six Ryder Cup teams as a caddie and two as an NBC Sports on-course reporter and I have treasured every single minute of those special, memorable experiences.

“I am honoured to work alongside my friends from the PGA of America, the PGA Ryder Cup Committee, and future Ryder Cup captains, vice captains and team members to help our captains and teams get ready to compete in one of the greatest sporting events the world has ever seen.

• Nelly Korda unfazed in bid to extend winning run

• Angel Cabrera set for Masters return

“I am grateful to NBC Sports for making it possible for me to take on this role, truly a dream job.”

With Wood in situ, attention now shifts back to whether or not Tiger Woods wants to accept the captaincy.

Speaking ahead of the PGA Championship a fortnight ago, the 15-time major champion remained coy on the prospect of succeeding Zach Johnson in the hot-seat.

“We’re still talking,” said Woods. “There’s nothing that has been confirmed yet. We’re still working on what that might look like.

“Also, whether or not I have the time to do it. I’m dedicating so much time to what we’re doing with the PGA Tour, I don’t want to fulfil the role of the captaincy if I can’t do it.

“What that all entails and representing Team USA and the commitments to the PGA of America, the players, and the fans and as I said, all of Team USA – I need to feel that I can give the amount of time that it deserves.”

Michael McEwan is the Deputy Editor of bunkered and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Deputy Editor