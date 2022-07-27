search
LIV Golf: Teams revealed for Bedminster tournament

Golf News

LIV Golf: Teams revealed for Bedminster tournament

By Jamie Hall27 July, 2022
LIV Golf LIV Series LIV Bedminster Paul Casey Henrik Stenson
Liv Bedminster Teams

LIV Golf has revealed the makeup of the teams who will fight it out at the series’ third event this week.

The latest tournament in the Saudi-backed breakaway tour begins on Thursday at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey.

As with the previous two events at Centurion Club and Pumpkin Ridge, it will feature a team contest as well as individual honours.

The 12 four-man lineups have now been decided, with the four newest recruits all assigned teams.

Henrik Stenson, who controversially joined LIV which led to him losing the Ryder Cup captaincy, has joined Majesticks GC, while Jason Kokrak is the latest member of Smash.

Meanwhile fellow new recruits Paul Casey and Charles Howell III have been picked for the Crushers.

Read on to see the teams in full.

LIV Bedminster teams

4 Aces
Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez

Hyflyers
Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Wolff, Justin Harding

Punch
Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones, Travis Smyth, Jediah Morgan

Cleeks
Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, David Puig

Iron Heads
Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Scott Vincent

Smash
Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, RIchard Bland, Chase Koepka

Crushers
Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Shaun Norris

Majesticks
Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie Du Plessis

Fireballs
Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

Niblicks
Hudson Swafford, Peter Uihlein, James Piot, Turk Pettit

Torque
Hideto Tanihara, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Yuki Inamori, Jinichiro Kozuma

Golf News

LIV Golf outlines expansion plans for 2023
9/11 families slam “appalling” LIV Golf ahead of New Jersey event
LPGA star takes swipe at PGA Tour over LIV stance
LIV Golf: Teams revealed for Bedminster tournament
Iconic golf equipment company goes out of business

