LIV Golf: Teams revealed for Bedminster tournament

LIV Golf has revealed the makeup of the teams who will fight it out at the series’ third event this week.

The latest tournament in the Saudi-backed breakaway tour begins on Thursday at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey.

As with the previous two events at Centurion Club and Pumpkin Ridge, it will feature a team contest as well as individual honours.

The 12 four-man lineups have now been decided, with the four newest recruits all assigned teams.

Henrik Stenson, who controversially joined LIV which led to him losing the Ryder Cup captaincy, has joined Majesticks GC, while Jason Kokrak is the latest member of Smash.

Meanwhile fellow new recruits Paul Casey and Charles Howell III have been picked for the Crushers.

Read on to see the teams in full.

LIV Bedminster teams

4 Aces

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez

Hyflyers

Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Wolff, Justin Harding

Punch

Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones, Travis Smyth, Jediah Morgan

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, David Puig

Iron Heads

Kevin Na, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Scott Vincent

Smash

Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, RIchard Bland, Chase Koepka

Crushers

Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Shaun Norris

Majesticks

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie Du Plessis

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

Niblicks

Hudson Swafford, Peter Uihlein, James Piot, Turk Pettit

Torque

Hideto Tanihara, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Yuki Inamori, Jinichiro Kozuma