Teen smashes long-standing Scottish course record

Nineteen-year-old Liam Duncan posted an eight-under 61 to smash the 15-year Balcomie Links course record on the opening day of the 2019 Scottish Men's Amateur Championship at Crail.



Duncan clipped a shot off the previous mark just two hours after Eric McIntosh had become the second golfer to equal the previous mark.

Crail member Ross Forgan had set the record in May 2004 in a club competition.

John Paterson, out in the very first group of the day, matched that courtesy of two eagles and three birdies.



Less than an hour later, Bruntsfield man McIntosh, did likewise after a round that comprised one eagle and five birdies.

Then Kirkcaldy-born Duncan upstaged them both.

The teenager, who carded a net 59 many years ago in a Crail Junior Open, recovered from finding a burn at the back of the first green to post the lowest round of his amateur career, four fewer than his previous low of 65.



"After going in the burn, I thought to myself this could be a tough round but I managed to save par so that was a huge bonus,” he said afterwards. “I then birdied the second and third holes so I was two-under after three.

"The big key today was that I was three-under for the six par-3s out there and that helped a lot."



Duncan, who is the first year of a four-year degree course in the USA, admitted that the round came as something of a surprise given his recent form.



"I have struggled of late with my game,” he added. “Not for a moment did I think about going out and shooting a 61. It was more about enjoying myself. Normally, I am the guy who shoots around level par But after I birdied 16, I was eight-under with two to go, so I was thinking about maybe breaking 60.

"It was just a very scoreable day with ideal conditions."



Picture: Crail Golfing Society

