TEN more events added to bunkered Fantasy Golf schedule

With this week's unveiling of the new 2019/20 PGA Tour schedule, a further TEN events have been added to the bunkered Fantasy Golf '19 calendar.
Beginning with A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier in September and ending with The RSM Classic in November, the new tournaments will help strengthen the final three months of our season-long competition and provide even more opportunities to win potentially decisive points.
See below for a full list of the new events...
September 12-15
A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier
Defending champion: N/A
September 19-22
Sanderson Farms Championship
Defending champion: Cameron Champ
September 26-29
Safeway Open
Defending champion: Kevin Tway
October 3-6
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau
October 10-13
Houston Open
Defending champion: N/A
October 17-20
The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges
Defending champion: Brooks Koepka
October 24-27
The ZOZO Championship
Defending champion: N/A
October 31-November 3
Bermuda Championship
Defending champion: N/A
November 14-17
Mayakoba Golf Classic
Defending champion: Matt Kuchar
November 21-24
The RSM Classic
Defending champion: Charles Howell III
--
IMPORTANT NOTE: Each of the above events will be scored as regular tournaments (i.e. there are no double or triple points to be won from them). Click here for a reminder of how bunkered Fantasy Golf scoring works.