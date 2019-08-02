TEN more events added to bunkered Fantasy Golf schedule

With this week's unveiling of the new 2019/20 PGA Tour schedule, a further TEN events have been added to the bunkered Fantasy Golf '19 calendar.



Beginning with A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier in September and ending with The RSM Classic in November, the new tournaments will help strengthen the final three months of our season-long competition and provide even more opportunities to win potentially decisive points.



See below for a full list of the new events...



September 12-15

A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier

Defending champion: N/A

September 19-22

Sanderson Farms Championship

Defending champion: Cameron Champ

September 26-29

Safeway Open

Defending champion: Kevin Tway

October 3-6

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau

October 10-13

Houston Open

Defending champion: N/A

October 17-20

The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

Defending champion: Brooks Koepka

October 24-27

The ZOZO Championship

Defending champion: N/A

October 31-November 3

Bermuda Championship

Defending champion: N/A

November 14-17

Mayakoba Golf Classic

Defending champion: Matt Kuchar

November 21-24

The RSM Classic

Defending champion: Charles Howell III



--

IMPORTANT NOTE: Each of the above events will be scored as regular tournaments (i.e. there are no double or triple points to be won from them). Click here for a reminder of how bunkered Fantasy Golf scoring works.

