search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTEN more events added to bunkered Fantasy Golf schedule

Golf News

TEN more events added to bunkered Fantasy Golf schedule

By bunkered.co.uk02 August, 2019
bunkered Fantasy Golf Fantasy Golf PGA Tour Bunkered The Greenbrier Classic RSM Classic
Fantasy Golf Main

With this week's unveiling of the new 2019/20 PGA Tour schedule, a further TEN events have been added to the bunkered Fantasy Golf '19 calendar.

Beginning with A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier in September and ending with The RSM Classic in November, the new tournaments will help strengthen the final three months of our season-long competition and provide even more opportunities to win potentially decisive points.

See below for a full list of the new events...

September 12-15

A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier
Defending champion: N/A

September 19-22

Sanderson Farms Championship
Defending champion: Cameron Champ

September 26-29

Safeway Open
Defending champion: Kevin Tway

October 3-6

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau

October 10-13

Houston Open
Defending champion: N/A

October 17-20

The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges
Defending champion: Brooks Koepka

October 24-27

The ZOZO Championship
Defending champion: N/A

October 31-November 3

Bermuda Championship
Defending champion: N/A

November 14-17

Mayakoba Golf Classic
Defending champion: Matt Kuchar

November 21-24

The RSM Classic
Defending champion: Charles Howell III

--

IMPORTANT NOTE: Each of the above events will be scored as regular tournaments (i.e. there are no double or triple points to be won from them). Click here for a reminder of how bunkered Fantasy Golf scoring works.

Related Articles - bunkered Fantasy Golf

Related Articles - Fantasy Golf

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Bunkered

Related Articles - The Greenbrier Classic

Related Articles - RSM Classic

Golf News

8 big names who lost their PGA Tour cards this weekend
Laura Davies has a VERY unusual way of teeing up her ball
BBC presenter under fire for Sky Sports Golf criticism
TEN more events added to bunkered Fantasy Golf schedule
Gareth Bale plays golf as teammates prepare for new season

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
See all videos right arrow