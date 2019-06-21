Tennis great Andy Murray endures "horrible" round at Wentworth

With three grand slams, a Davis Cup and a stint as world No.1 to his credit, tennis star Andy Murray can stake a strong claim to being Scotland’s greatest-ever sportsman.



However, not even he gets it all his own way when he’s playing the game Scotland created.

Ahead of his comeback from potentially career-saving hip surgery in the doubles at Queen’s Club next week, the 32-year-old revealed how a round at Wentworth last week proved his sporting prowess doesn’t necessarily extend from his tennis racquet to his golf clubs.

“I played the club championships [at Wentworth] with my brother on Saturday, which went horribly,” Murray told The Telegraph. “Me and Jamie scored 101 each which was not pleasant. It all got away from me quickly.”

Compounding matters? A hat-trick of hosel rockets on his opening hole of the round.

“I hadn't shanked a ball for the last 12 or 13 rounds I had played and I had three on the first hole. I was so nervous.”

Proof that even the best sportsmen struggle to get to grips with golf.