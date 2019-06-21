search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTennis great Andy Murray endures "horrible" round at Wentworth

Golf News

Tennis great Andy Murray endures "horrible" round at Wentworth

By Michael McEwan16 June, 2019
Andy Murray Tennis Wentworth Jamie Murray Queen's Club Home of Golf
Andy Murray

With three grand slams, a Davis Cup and a stint as world No.1 to his credit, tennis star Andy Murray can stake a strong claim to being Scotland’s greatest-ever sportsman. 

However, not even he gets it all his own way when he’s playing the game Scotland created. 

Ahead of his comeback from potentially career-saving hip surgery in the doubles at Queen’s Club next week, the 32-year-old revealed how a round at Wentworth last week proved his sporting prowess doesn’t necessarily extend from his tennis racquet to his golf clubs.

• Is this guy America's answer to Eddie Pepperell?

• Uh oh! Is Tiger nursing another injury?

“I played the club championships [at Wentworth] with my brother on Saturday, which went horribly,” Murray told The Telegraph. “Me and Jamie scored 101 each which was not pleasant. It all got away from me quickly.”

• Record prize money up for grabs at US Open

• "Terrifying" - Eye-witness on US Open cart crash

Compounding matters? A hat-trick of hosel rockets on his opening hole of the round.

“I hadn't shanked a ball for the last 12 or 13 rounds I had played and I had three on the first hole. I was so nervous.”

Proof that even the best sportsmen struggle to get to grips with golf. 

Related Articles - Andy Murray

Related Articles - Tennis

Related Articles - Wentworth

Related Articles - Home of Golf

Related Articles - Trending

Golf News

European Tour looking into Matt Wallace caddie incident
Young Scottish pro seals his Open berth
Sixteen-year-old amateur wins for SECOND time on LET
EXCLUSIVE Top caddie sides with Spieth over Greller spat
Harrington expects this rookie to make his Ryder Cup team

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
See all videos right arrow