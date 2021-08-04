search
Terrific Thomson clinches Get Back To Golf Tour victory

Golf News

Terrific Thomson clinches Get Back To Golf Tour victory

By Ryan Crombie04 August, 2021
Scottish professional Andrew Thomson secured the seventh event on the Get Back To Golf Tour as he impressed with a bogey-free round.

The 23-year-old Scot, who hails from Carnwath, posted a five-under-par round of 68 to fire him into contention at Murrayshall in Perthshire.

A nervy wait for Thomson became even more nerve-wracking as fellow pro Fraser Kane matched his score, but Thomson secured victory by virtue of the best inward half.

• Scottish Open to join the PGA Tour from next year

• Could Rory Sabbatini play in the Ryder Cup?

“I played really solid with no dropped shots and had 13 pars and 5 birdies, the highlight being my tee shot at the par-3 fourth where I hit it to a foot,” said Thomson. 

“We had perfect weather, with no wind and the golf course was in absolutely fantastic condition. I hadn’t played Murrayshall since a schools event about seven years ago and it was great to be back.

“This tour is a great idea to get to play quality courses with your friends and compete at the same time. I’m really looking forward to the next event at The Carrick on Loch Lomond.”

• Rory regrets "uneducated, impulsive" remarks

• Poulter says caddies "1000%" deserve medals

Thomson, who has represented Scotland at the Home Internationals, can now look forward to the tour’s grand final shootout, with his victory securing his place at the season-ending event at Dumbarnie Links on October 24.

Following another hugely successful event at renowned Murrayshall, the tour is now halfway through the year’s schedule with only five events left to play.

The eighth event of the bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour is currently underway at The Carrick, Loch Lomond and runs until August 15. For more information click here.

