search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCameron Tringale relishes “special day” at Genesis Scottish Open

Golf News

Cameron Tringale relishes “special day” at Genesis Scottish Open

By Jamie Hall07 July, 2022
Genesis Scottish Open Scottish Open PGA Tour DP World Tour
Cameron Tringale Genesis Scottish Open

LEADERBOARD –9 Tringale; -6 Woodland; -5 Harding, Kitayama; -4 R. Hojgaard, Pereira SELECTED OTHERS –3 Ferguson; -2 Knox, Rahm, C. Smith, Spieth, Syme; E Fitzpatrick; +1 Morikawa, Thomas; +3 Scheffler, MacIntyre; +7 Lee.

Cameron Tringale’s course-record-equalling 61 was the story of the day as the Genesis Scottish Open began in style at the Renaissance Club.

Tringale made the most of the fortuitous draw which handed him an early tee time, shooting nine-under to race clear of the field.

In no small part down to a stunning run of six birdies in as many holes after the turn, Tringale’s display was as close to perfection as we are likely to see on the East Lothian links this week.

Now he is aiming to convert it into a first solo professional win in the first Scottish Open to be co-sanctioned by both the PGA and DP World tours.

• Harding admits tension after LIV court battle

• Homa embraces haggis and black pudding

"It was a lot of fun,” Tringale said following his round.

“I was really hot with the putter and my ball-striking matched. I gave myself loads of chances and they all seemed to find the hole.

“I’ve played [links golf] a few times so I’m not a total newbie. I just love links golf and coming over to this side of the pond.

“I didn’t really have any expectations. I just love being here and soaking it all up.

“I’ve had some flashes of brilliance in the last couple of months. This was a special day for sure.

“I haven’t had a win on my own and Scotland is where golf all started.”

The top of the leaderboard was comprised almost entirely of those who were out early, who had been able to capitalise on calmer conditions before the wind picked up in the afternoon.

• Fed up of LIV? Don't worry. So is Collin Morikawa

• Bob Mac excited by PGA Tour opportunity

Former US Open winner Gary Woodland was Tringale’s closest challenger on six-under. Justin Harding – who very nearly was unable to play but was handed a reprieve as one of the four LIV golfers whose bans were overturned in court – was one further back.

Ewen Ferguson was the pick of the home favourites on three-under, with Connor Syme and Russell Knox one further back. Robert MacIntyre started well but then endured a mid-round slump from which he was unable to recover and eventually finished three-over.

Thursday at Renaissance, however, was all about Tringale, whose wonderful round has set him on course for his best shot yet at a maiden victory.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Genesis Scottish Open

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Jordan Spieth emphatically rejects LIV Golf rumours
Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele make Scottish Open moves
Jon Rahm begs for even more wind to hit Scottish Open
Genesis Scottish Open: 7 big names to miss the cut
FootJoy unveils latest Harris Tweed limited edition collab

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Complete your backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow