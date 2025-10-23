Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The indoor TGL golf league, which features some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour, has announced major changes ahead of season two in 2026.

We’ll dig deeper into those below, but not before giving you some context. The first season saw six teams compete for the SoFi Cup, with Atlanta Drive coming out on top.

Season two will see the same six teams compete during prime time, while the first match will take place on Sunday, December 28 at 3pm (ET) between New York Golf Club and the defending champs.

Here are the changes coming for 2026…

• European golf’s hottest pro tipped for PGA Tour breakthrough

• PGA Tour makes decision on delaying 2026 season

The GreenZone

Arguably the biggest change coming to TGL is the size of the green. It’s been increased by 38% and will now span 5,270 square feet (around the size of an average PGA Tour green).

The new green includes 12 different pin locations, up from seven, to add variety. Its undulations were also softened slightly to create more natural slopes while also improving visibility for fans on-site.

One bunker has been removed from the surrounding area, while the remaining two were expanded by 50 percent. And finally, revetted layers of turf have been added to the bunker faces to create distinct vertical, greenside walls.

🚨 NEW GREENZONE ALERT 🚨 We’re excited to announce the first round of enhancements for Season 2 of TGL, all based on data, analytics, and player feedback from Season 1! pic.twitter.com/betwuJIEbV — TGL (@TGL) October 22, 2025

Playability

One of the smaller changes being made is to the hitting boxes, which golfers use to hit into the screen. They have been enlarged, as well as the sand trays, which can now be lowered. The sand trays now also include larger bunker lips to make fairway bunker shots more difficult.

New holes?

Not quite. Well, not yet. New golf holes are expected to be released soon but, for now, TGL has rebranded six holes from its inaugural season as official holes for each team, one per team. The holes will include localised backdrops and terrain specific to each team.

• Charley Hull and Lottie Woad on brink of world rankings history

• Former LIV golfer and tour winners set for Q School

Updated graphics

Last but not least, TGL has announced a big change to the 53-foot screen it uses. With Full Swing on board, the game engine software has been massively upgraded to deliver more realistic and immersive virtual golf environments.

Here’s what Andrew Macaulay, chief technology officer of TMRW Sports, had to say about the changes:

“After a successful inaugural season, we conducted a comprehensive review of data and learnings from all aspects of competition with players, teams and our broadcast partners to elevate the fan experience, enhance gameplay and create even more excitement for Season 2 of TGL presented by SoFi.

“These updates are part of our continued effort to increase drama, intrigue and dynamic moments while further challenging TGL’s teams within SoFi Centre’s one-of-a-kind environment.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.