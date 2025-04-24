Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

TGL is in advanced talks to expand the high-tech golf league and strike a deal with another tour.

As first reported by Sports Business Journal, Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports co-founder & CEO, claims progress is being made on both.

Speaking on a panel at the CAA World Congress of Sports, McCarley shared positive updates despite admitting nothing had been finalised.

The American, who founded the indoor league with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the number of bidders, while expansion would likely “start with one [new team] and grow from there.”

More interestingly, though, McCarley hinted that TGL could move into the women’s game, as it navigates negotiations with the LPGA Tour.

Alexis Ohanian, who owns TGL franchise LA Golf Club, was also on the panel and reiterated his support for the move.

“I’ve been bugging these guys about the LPGA deal for a minute,” said Ohanian, whose sports investments also include co-founding Angel City FC and starting women’s track league Athlos.

“They have been very interested. It’s just these things take time, and I’m not allowed to make any news.”

McCarley added: “There’s no secret we’re working on that. Alexis has been a great thought leader for us on that, and I think most of our team owners are right behind them in that area, too.”

The idea of a women’s TGL has been touted in the past.

Ahead of last season’s CME Group Tour Championship in November, former LPGA Tour commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan addressed that possibility.

“We’ve been talking to them for a while,” she said. “It will be great to get our athletes in different positions. You know, with different exposure, different innovation in golf.

“The LPGA should be in every conversation about golf. So, we’ve been talking to those guys for a long time, and I think we’ll try to figure something out – how we can work together, whatever that looks like.”

A European team has also been floated behind the scenes, with the likes of Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood already in the mix.

Meanwhile, McCarley hasn’t shut the door on a move that would see LIV golfers tee it up in the simulator league.

“Oh yeah. Yes, absolutely,” he said in January, when asked if TGL had a list of potential LIV players in mind. “But the reality is, we have a good business in what we have right now.

“I know it’s interesting and I know everyone’s talking about it and I know it’s fun to kind of pontificate on what could or could not be, but we have a job to do.

“We’ve got to deliver a really compelling product.”

