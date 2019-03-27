That time Keegan Bradley and Miguel Angel Jimenez went nose-to-nose...

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship has thrown up some memorable moments down the years.



From Tiger Woods battering Stephen Ames 9&8 after the latter had confidently predicted he could beat the then world No.1 “especially where he's hitting the ball” to Sergio Garcia conceding a 17-foot par putt to Rickie Fowler, this particular World Golf Championship has rarely been dull.

However, perhaps the most unforgettable incident occurred in the 2015 event at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.



Contesting a dead-rubber, having both already been eliminated, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Keegan Bradley went toe-to-toe - and very nearly nose-to-nose after a heated exchange on the final hole of their match.



After taking relief from a temporary immovable obstruction, Bradley still didn’t have a clear swing and so had to re-drop.

At this point, Jimenez decided to intervene, much to the annoyance of Bradley and his caddie, Steve “Pepsi” Hale.

Here’s how it all went down…

Jimenez, who had been leading one-up at the time, went on to win the hole to seal a two-up victory.

Afterwards, he described it as “a little discussion but it is done”.

Bradley was much more forthcoming.

"I felt like he was being very disrespectful to me – not only me, but my caddie," the 2011 US PGA champion said. "I felt like I had to stand up for my boy here. Me and Pepsi have been through a lot.



“I have nothing but respect for [Miguel]. He's a great. But I have to be able to stick up for myself when I feel something is wrong."



After the dust had settled, Bradley admitted he had fallen hook, line and sinker for a piece of Jimenez gamesmanship.



“To be honest with you I got schooled by a great gamer, I let him get under my skin," he said. "I was trying to get a ruling on 18 and I kind of fell for his distraction. Honestly, it’s genius on his part.”