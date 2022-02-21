search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsSteve Williams opens up on Tiger Woods' '100% trust'

Golf News

Steve Williams opens up on Tiger Woods' '100% trust'

By Lewis Fraser21 February, 2022
Steve Williams Tiger Woods Chasing Majors caddies PGA Championship Medinah
Steve Williams Tiger 99

Tiger Woods’ former caddie, Steve Williams, has revealed the moment Tiger gained “100% trust” in the New Zealander’s caddying credentials. 

Williams, who was on the bag for 13 of Tiger’s 15 major championships, sat down for a series of podcasts, Chasing Majors, and the first episode details how the pair’s relationship began.

• Tiger Woods insists he will make tour return

Williams, who most recently caddied for Jason Day, also talks about how Tiger was out to win his second major, the 1999 PGA Championship at Medinah. Tiger reached the 17th green and had a crucial par putt to remain in control of the tournament. At this point, Woods and Williams disagreed on the break in the putt.

“When you play your practice rounds, you try and work out where you think the hole locations are going to be,” said Williams. 

“That just happened to be that I put a tee down somewhere close to that spot, and Tiger had putted from both sides. I distinctly recalled the putt didn’t break how you thought it did.”  

• Friend of Tiger predicts 2022 write-off

Tiger was fending off a young Sergio Garcia, who would go onto finish only one shot behind Woods.  

• Haney makes amazing Tiger Woods claim

“One thing I pride myself on is that I say what I think,” said the 58-year-old.  

“It would have been very easy for me in that situation to say ‘yep, I think that’s right.’ If you said that, he’s not going to blame you because you saw it the same way I did. 

“But I told him, I said ‘no, Tiger, just trust me, that putt is left-to-right, just trust me.’ That’s exactly what I said.   

“That particular moment cemented our relationship, and in my mind, I thought this relationship is going to be long lasting. That was a huge moment. I could have agreed with Tiger, he could have hit it there, and he may not have won the tournament. 

“Going forward, I think that was the moment Tiger had 100% trust in me and I had 100% trust in what he was doing. That was one of those defining moments in my career.”  

Currently, the first two episodes of the podcast are available to listen to, but there’s going to be thirteen in total. We’re sure there’s plenty more stories of Tiger’s dominance on the way.  

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Steve Williams

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - caddies

Related Articles - PGA Championship

Related Articles - Medinah

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Club submits plans to rebuild range destroyed by Storm Arwen
Steve Williams opens up on Tiger Woods' '100% trust'
DP World Tour announces expanded circuit for disabled golfers
Rory McIlroy blasts ‘egotistical’ Phil Mickelson
Star duo commit to PGA Tour

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow