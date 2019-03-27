Pablo Larrazabal has strongly criticised tournament officials after a controversial conclusion to the Maybank Malaysian Open.

Larrazabal’s compatriot Nacho Elvira was denied a maiden European Tour victory by Australia’s Scott Hend, who beat him on the first extra hole of a sudden-death playoff.

However, that was almost overshadowed by an incident that happened at the end of regulation play.

Trailing Hend by a shot as the pair arrived at the 72nd hole, Elvira was on the downswing of his approach when a loud clap of thunder distracted him. He ultimately caught his shot heavy and was left with a tricky 30-foot putt to catch Hend.

At that point, play was suspended. When it resumed one hour and forty minutes later, Elvira nervelessly dispatched his putt to force the tournament into extra holes.

The 32-year-old later dismissed the thunder as a stroke of bad luck. However, his fellow Spaniard Larrazabal was unhappy that play hadn’t been postponed sooner.

He tweeted:

Well... @EuropeanTour weather man had to call this in 15 minuts ago... they dont know how dangerous thunderstorms are... or what... @nachoelvira87 and all spanish golf didnt like that decision... NOT GOOD... — Pablo Larrazabal (@plarrazabal) March 24, 2019

Guys... thats NOT unlucky... that is poor desicion from the weather man and tournament director... sorry... these guys are playing for a and for a lot of ... this is @EuropeanTour ... has to be more professional... please... https://t.co/2hNzG4RLPt — Pablo Larrazabal (@plarrazabal) March 24, 2019

