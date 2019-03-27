search
"That's dangerous!" - Players hit out over Malaysian Open finish

"That's dangerous!" - Players hit out over Malaysian Open finish

By Michael McEwan24 March, 2019
Pablo Larrazabal has strongly criticised tournament officials after a controversial conclusion to the Maybank Malaysian Open.

Larrazabal’s compatriot Nacho Elvira was denied a maiden European Tour victory by Australia’s Scott Hend, who beat him on the first extra hole of a sudden-death playoff.

However, that was almost overshadowed by an incident that happened at the end of regulation play.

Trailing Hend by a shot as the pair arrived at the 72nd hole, Elvira was on the downswing of his approach when a loud clap of thunder distracted him. He ultimately caught his shot heavy and was left with a tricky 30-foot putt to catch Hend.

• PGA Tour star banned for failing drug test

• This Dustin Johnson stat is unbelievable

At that point, play was suspended. When it resumed one hour and forty minutes later, Elvira nervelessly dispatched his putt to force the tournament into extra holes.

• WIN a brand new TaylorMade M6 driver

The 32-year-old later dismissed the thunder as a stroke of bad luck. However, his fellow Spaniard Larrazabal was unhappy that play hadn’t been postponed sooner.

He tweeted:

Ladies European Tour pro Sophie Walker was also watching and was equally impressed.

Malaysian Open finale - your thoughts

Do you think that the final round of the Malaysian Open should have been postponed sooner? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

