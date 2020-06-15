search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News"That's not me" - What will Justin Thomas refuse to do this week?

Golf News

"That's not me" - What will Justin Thomas refuse to do this week?

By Michael McEwan09 June, 2020
Justin Thomas PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge colonial country club OWGR World Rankings Tour News
Justin Thomas

It has been confirmed that some players will wear microphones when the PGA Tour returns from its coronavirus-enforced shutdown this week – but Justin Thomas won’t be one of them.

The former world No.1 told reporters ahead of this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial – the first PGA Tour event in three months – that he has no intention of being mic’d up, insisting “that’s not me”.

Holding court in the tour’s first Zoom-based press conference, Thomas said: “What I talk about with Jimmy and what I talk about with the guys in my group is none of anybody else's business, no offence.

• Another major championship is called off

• Golfers urged to "remain local" following warning

• Huge blaze destroys clubhouse at popular club

“As close as those mics are on the tees and the greens, and as close as they get the boom mics during competition, I feel like I basically am mic’d up. I can’t say some of the stuff I’d usually say. It’s not that it’s bad [but] if I want somebody to know what I’ve said, I’ll say it in a press conference, I’ll say it in an interview or put it out on social media.”

Thomas had two wins to his name on the 2019/20 PGA Tour prior to the lockdown and sits second on the FedEx Cup points list. Unsurprisingly, he’s looking forward to a return to competition.

“I think the hardest thing for me is just going to be getting back into it,” said the 27-year-old. “The fact that the four-footer I’ve got on the first hole actually means something. It’s real. It’s not just going out and having a money game with your buddies. Every shot counts and matters and it’s a cumulative score over four days. 

"That’s going to be the hardest thing because I sometimes feel rusty after two or three weeks off, let alone three months. I know that’s going to be weird but, at the same time, it’s going to be weird for everybody.”

• Fans to return to PGA Tour events next month

• Rose to sponsor events for female pros

The field for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge is unusually deep, with the vast majority of the world’s top golfers taking up the opportunity to play competitively for the first time since mid-March. 

Seven of the world’s top-10 players will be teeing it up, with 38 of the world’s top-50 represented.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Charles Schwab Challenge

Related Articles - colonial country club

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - World Rankings

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

European Tour stars appear in hilarious "Conference Call" sketch
7 big names who will soon be eligible for senior golf
Report: US PGA to go ahead without fans
European Tour confirms date for season restart
FAKE NEWS! Scottish golf club dismisses talk of 'stowaway golfers'

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
How to square the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow