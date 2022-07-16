The 150th Open: Celebration of Champions teams and draw

The 150th Open Championship is finally here, but before the serious stuff gets underway, there’s a bit of fun to be had with Monday’s Celebration of Champions.
Ten teams, each consisting of four players will tee it up, with a four-hole route that includes the first, second, 17th and 18th holes of the Old Course at St Andrews. The format will consist of the two best scores from each team counting towards the total team score.
You’ll see players having a little bit more fun than usual here, with some legends of the game taking part.
If you’re heading along and want to know who is playing and when you can see them, we have you covered...
3.02pm -Team Morikawa
Collin Morikawa
Keita Nakajima
Anna Nordqvist
Jess Baker
3.14pm - Team Spieth
Jordan Spieth
Mark Calcavecchia
Ian Baker-Finch
Juan Postigo Arce
3.26pm -Team Stenson
Henrik Stenson
Mark O’Meara
Aaron Jarvis
Jennifer Sraga
3.38pm - Team Davies
Laura Davies
Darren Clarke
Shane Lowry
Jack Bingham
3.50 pm - Team Player
Gary Player
Sandy Lyle
Bob Charles
Monique Kalkman
4.07 pm - Team Els
Ernie Els
Bill Rogers
Aldrich Potgieter
Filippo Celli
4.19pm - Team Matthew
Catriona Matthew
Padraig Harrington
Francesco Molinari
Louise Duncan
4.31pm - Team Watson
Tom Watson
Stewart Cink
Paul Lawrie
Kipp Popert
4.43pm - Team Faldo
Nick Faldo
John Daly
Zach Johnson
Louis Oosthuizen
4.55pm - Team Woods
Tiger Woods
Rory McIlroy
Lee Trevino
Georgia Hall