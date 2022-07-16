search
The 150th Open: Celebration of Champions teams and draw

Golf News

The 150th Open: Celebration of Champions teams and draw

By Lewis Fraser11 July, 2022
The 150th Open
Claret Jug St Andrews Old Course

The 150th Open Championship is finally here, but before the serious stuff gets underway, there’s a bit of fun to be had with Monday’s Celebration of Champions.

Ten teams, each consisting of four players will tee it up, with a four-hole route that includes the first, second, 17th and 18th holes of the Old Course at St Andrews. The format will consist of the two best scores from each team counting towards the total team score.

The Open Preview

You’ll see players having a little bit more fun than usual here, with some legends of the game taking part.

If you’re heading along and want to know who is playing and when you can see them, we have you covered...

3.02pm -Team Morikawa

Collin Morikawa

Keita Nakajima

Anna Nordqvist

Jess Baker

3.14pm - Team Spieth

Jordan Spieth

Mark Calcavecchia

Ian Baker-Finch

Juan Postigo Arce

Schauffele wins Scottish Open

3.26pm -Team Stenson

Henrik Stenson

Mark O’Meara

Aaron Jarvis

Jennifer Sraga

3.38pm - Team Davies

Laura Davies

Darren Clarke

Shane Lowry

Jack Bingham

3.50 pm - Team Player

Gary Player

Sandy Lyle

Bob Charles

Monique Kalkman

4.07 pm - Team Els

Ernie Els

Bill Rogers

Aldrich Potgieter

Filippo Celli

4.19pm - Team Matthew

Catriona Matthew

Padraig Harrington

Francesco Molinari

Louise Duncan

4.31pm - Team Watson

Tom Watson

Stewart Cink

Paul Lawrie

Kipp Popert

A blether with Jack, Tom and Gary

4.43pm - Team Faldo

Nick Faldo

John Daly

Zach Johnson

Louis Oosthuizen

4.55pm - Team Woods

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Lee Trevino

Georgia Hall

