The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to The 150th Open.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are tied at the top on 16-under-par, four shots clear of the two Camerons - Young and Smith.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is on 11-under alongside Scottie Scheffler with Dustin Johnson a further shot adrift in seventh.

McIlroy and Hovland will be out last as they each seek to write their names into this illustrious championship's history books. McIlroy as a two-time 'Champion Golfer of the Year'; and Hovland as Norway's first-ever men's major champion.

It promises to be a Sunday to remember.

Here's your guide to who's playing with who...

The 150th Open final round tee times in full

ALL TIMES BST

7.20am

Sam Bairstow (a)

7.30am

Jamie Rutherford, Wyndham Clark

7.40am

Hideki Matsuyama, David Law

7.50am

Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

8.00am

Garrick Higgo, Adri Arnaus

8.10am

Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter

8.25am

Cameron Tringale, Joaquin Niemann

8.35am

Aaron Jarvis (a), Jordan Smith

8.45am

Barclay Brown (a), Danny Willett

8.55am

Sebastian Munoz, Robert Dinwiddie

9.05am

Lars van Meijel, Yuto Katsuragawa

9.15am

Kurt Kitayama, Jason Kokrak

9.30am

Justin Thomas, Marcus Armitage

9.40am

Paul Casey, Jason Scrivener

9.50am

Justin De Los Santos, Tony Finau

10.00am

Thomas Detry, Thriston Lawrence

10.10am

Sergio Garcia, Corey Conners

10.20am

Adrian Meronk, John Parry

10.40am

Robert MacIntyre, Talor Gooch

10.50am

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Abraham Ancer

11.00am

David Carey, Lee Westwood

11.10am

Harold Varner III, JH Kim

11.20am

Brad Kennedy, Filippo Celli (a)

11.30am

Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

11.45am

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Richard Mansell

11.55am

Sahith Theegala, Min Woo Lee

12.05pm

Lucas Herbert, Xander Schauffele

12.15pm

Jon Rahm, Victor Perez

12.25pm

Nicolai Hojgaard, Will Zalatoris

12.35pm

Ian Poulter, Anthony Quayle

12.55pm

Dean Burmester, Aaron Wise

1.05pm

Dylan Frittelli, Russell Henley

1.15pm

Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari

1.25pm

Trey Mullinax, Tyrrell Hatton

1.35pm

Shane Lowry, Brian Harman

1.45pm

Thomas Pieters, Kevin Kisner

2.00pm

Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

2.10pm

Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick

2.20pm

Tommy Fleetwood, Dustin Johnson

2.30pm

Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim

2.40pm

Cam Smith, Cam Young

2.50pm

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland



