The 150th Open: Final round tee times in full

Golf News

The 150th Open: Final round tee times in full

By bunkered.co.uk16 July, 2022
The 150th Open The Open St Andrews Major Championships Tee times
The 150Th Open Final Round Tee Times

The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to The 150th Open.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are tied at the top on 16-under-par, four shots clear of the two Camerons - Young and Smith. 

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is on 11-under alongside Scottie Scheffler with Dustin Johnson a further shot adrift in seventh. 

McIlroy and Hovland will be out last as they each seek to write their names into this illustrious championship's history books. McIlroy as a two-time 'Champion Golfer of the Year'; and Hovland as Norway's first-ever men's major champion. 

It promises to be a Sunday to remember. 

Here's your guide to who's playing with who...

The 150th Open final round tee times in full

ALL TIMES BST

7.20am
Sam Bairstow (a)

7.30am
Jamie Rutherford, Wyndham Clark

7.40am
Hideki Matsuyama, David Law

7.50am
Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

8.00am
Garrick Higgo, Adri Arnaus

8.10am
Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter

8.25am
Cameron Tringale, Joaquin Niemann

8.35am
Aaron Jarvis (a), Jordan Smith

8.45am
Barclay Brown (a), Danny Willett

8.55am
Sebastian Munoz, Robert Dinwiddie

9.05am
Lars van Meijel, Yuto Katsuragawa

• Hatton dismisses Gooch 'slow play' beef

• WATCH: Rory holes incredible bunker shot at Open

9.15am
Kurt Kitayama, Jason Kokrak

9.30am
Justin Thomas, Marcus Armitage

9.40am
Paul Casey, Jason Scrivener

9.50am
Justin De Los Santos, Tony Finau

10.00am
Thomas Detry, Thriston Lawrence

10.10am
Sergio Garcia, Corey Conners

10.20am
Adrian Meronk, John Parry

10.40am
Robert MacIntyre, Talor Gooch

10.50am
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Abraham Ancer

11.00am
David Carey, Lee Westwood

11.10am
Harold Varner III, JH Kim

11.20am
Brad Kennedy, Filippo Celli (a)

11.30am
Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

11.45am
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Richard Mansell

11.55am
Sahith Theegala, Min Woo Lee

12.05pm
Lucas Herbert, Xander Schauffele

12.15pm
Jon Rahm, Victor Perez

12.25pm
Nicolai Hojgaard, Will Zalatoris

12.35pm
Ian Poulter, Anthony Quayle

12.55pm
Dean Burmester, Aaron Wise

• Positive signs for Robert MacIntyre

• Tiger: This could be my last St Andrews Open

1.05pm
Dylan Frittelli, Russell Henley

1.15pm
Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari

1.25pm
Trey Mullinax, Tyrrell Hatton

1.35pm
Shane Lowry, Brian Harman

1.45pm
Thomas Pieters, Kevin Kisner

2.00pm
Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

2.10pm
Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick

2.20pm 
Tommy Fleetwood, Dustin Johnson

2.30pm
Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim

2.40pm
Cam Smith, Cam Young

2.50pm
Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland


