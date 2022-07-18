search
HomeGolf NewsThe 150th Open: Full prize money payout

Golf News

The 150th Open: Full prize money payout

By Jamie Hall17 July, 2022
The Open The 150th Open Prize money cam smith St Andrews
The 150Th Open Prize Money

The historic 150th Open Championship is in the bag.

Cam Smith walked away from the Old Course with his maiden major title, coming from four shots back on the final day.

He will take home the Claret Jug – but that’s not all.

With the tournament prize pot increased to $14 million, he also leaves the Home of Golf with a hefty cheque.

Here’s what every player is banking after the final major of the year.

The 150th Open – Full prize money breakdown

1. $2,500,000 -Cam Smith

2. $1,455,000 - Cameron Young

3. $933,000 - Rory McIlroy

T4. $645,000- Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood

T6. $469,900 - Brian Harman, Dustin Johnson

T8. $325,667 - Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

T11. $231,000 - Sadom Kaewkanjana, Abe Ancer, Dean Burnmeister, Tyrrell Hatton

T15. $165,583 - Lucas Herbert, Anthony Quayle, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari, Si Woo Kim

T21. $120,286 - Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee, Trey Mullinax, Shane Lowry, Kevin Kisner, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

T28. $90,917 - Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Harold Varner, Will Zalatoris,Dylan Frittelli

T34. $68,906 - Thomas Detry, Robert MacIntyre, Talor Gooch, Lee Westwood, Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, Victor Perez, Aaron Wise

T42. $51,000 - Sam Burns, Jason Kokrak, Thirston Lawrence, Adrian Meronk, Chris Kirk

T47: $40,600 - Garrick Higgo, Patrick Reed, Jordan L. Smith, Yuto Katsuragawa, Joohyung Kim

T53: $35,656 - Jaoquin Niemann, Danny Willett, Robert Dinwiddie, Lars Van Meijel, Justin Thomas, Paul Casey, Brad Kennedy, Nicolai Hojgaard, Jason Scrivener,

T62: $33,625 - Cameron Tringale, Sebastian Munoz, John Parry, David Carey, Ian Poulter, Russell Henley

T68: $32,525 - Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Christiaan Bezhuidenhout, Richard Mansell

T72: $32,013 - David Law, Kurt Kitayama

T74: $31,763 -Marcus Armitage, Justin De Los Santos

T76: $31,513 - Wyndham Clark, Adri Arnaus

T79: $31,325 - Laurie Canter

T81: $31,200 - Sungjae Im

83: $31,075 - Jamie Rutherford

Golf News

Graeme McDowell announces NFT sale, gets slammed
Pharmacist takes Pro-Am spot in first-ever Golf Lottery draw
Scots prospect Louise Duncan turns pro
Paddy Power offers ridiculous odds on next LIV defectors
Open champion Cam Smith reveals how many beers fit in Claret Jug

