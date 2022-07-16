Collin Morikawa will have Rory McIlroy and in-form Xander Schauffele for company in the opening two rounds of his Open Championship title defence.

The star trio will get under way in The 150th Open at St Andrews at 9.58am on Thursday in what is, arguably, the most exciting group announced this morning by the R&A.

Tiger Woods will be joined by US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and fellow American Max Homa in the afternoon wave on Thursday, with Jordan Spieth joined by world No.2 Jon Rahm and Harold Varner III.

As previously revealed, Scotland's Paul Lawrie will have the honour of hitting the opening shot of the championship at 6.35am.

Keep scrolling for a full list of tee times for the opening day's play at the Old Course...

The 150th Open - Round 1 tee times in full

ALL TIMES BST

6.35am

Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee

6.46am

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown (a)

6.57am

Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu

7.08am

Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi

7.19am

Garrick Higgo, MK Kim, Ashley Chesters

7.30am

Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

7.41am

Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JH Kim

7.52am

John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

8.03am

Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

8.14am

Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

8.25am

Cameron Young, KH Lee, Robert MacIntyre

8.36am

Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners

8.47am

Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett

9.03am

Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood

9.14am

Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos

9.25am

Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy

• When and where to watch The Open on TV



• 8 big names missing The 150th Open

9.36am



Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez

9.47am

Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Hojgaard, Sihwan Kim

9.58am

Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10.09am

Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

10.20am

Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

10.31am

Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya

10.42am

Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan

10.53am

Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry

11.04am

Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

11.15am

Alexander Bjork, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford

11.36am

Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan

11.47am

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow (a)

11.58am

Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage

12.09pm

Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley

12.20pm

Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield

12.31pm

Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark

12.42pm

Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

12.53pm

Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis (a)

1.04pm

Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland

1.15pm

Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman

1.26pm

Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

1.37pm

Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli (a)

1.48pm

Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Erik Van Rooyen

2.04pm

David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith

• Jack Nicklaus addresses Greg Norman furore

• Tiger Woods emphatically rejects LIV Golf



2.14pm

Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law

2.26pm

Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo

2.37pm

Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima (a)

2.48pm

Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell

2.59pm

Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

3.10pm

Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

3.21pm

Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira

3.32pm

Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz, Sahith Theegala

3.43pm

Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffin

3.54pm

John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey

4.05pm

Mingyu Cho, Jorda Fernandes Valdes, Robert Dinwiddie

4.16pm

Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney