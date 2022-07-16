Collin Morikawa will have Rory McIlroy and in-form Xander Schauffele for company in the opening two rounds of his Open Championship title defence.
The star trio will get under way in The 150th Open at St Andrews at 9.58am on Thursday in what is, arguably, the most exciting group announced this morning by the R&A.
Tiger Woods will be joined by US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and fellow American Max Homa in the afternoon wave on Thursday, with Jordan Spieth joined by world No.2 Jon Rahm and Harold Varner III.
As previously revealed, Scotland's Paul Lawrie will have the honour of hitting the opening shot of the championship at 6.35am.
Keep scrolling for a full list of tee times for the opening day's play at the Old Course...
The 150th Open - Round 1 tee times in full
ALL TIMES BST
6.35am
Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee
6.46am
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown (a)
6.57am
Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu
7.08am
Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi
7.19am
Garrick Higgo, MK Kim, Ashley Chesters
7.30am
Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama
7.41am
Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JH Kim
7.52am
John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale
8.03am
Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power
8.14am
Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose
8.25am
Cameron Young, KH Lee, Robert MacIntyre
8.36am
Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners
8.47am
Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett
9.03am
Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood
9.14am
Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos
9.25am
Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy
• When and where to watch The Open on TV
• 8 big names missing The 150th Open
9.36am
Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez
9.47am
Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Hojgaard, Sihwan Kim
9.58am
Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
10.09am
Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland
10.20am
Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau
10.31am
Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya
10.42am
Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan
10.53am
Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry
11.04am
Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge
11.15am
Alexander Bjork, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford
11.36am
Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan
11.47am
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow (a)
11.58am
Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage
12.09pm
Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley
12.20pm
Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield
12.31pm
Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark
12.42pm
Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter (a)
12.53pm
Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis (a)
1.04pm
Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland
1.15pm
Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman
1.26pm
Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
1.37pm
Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli (a)
1.48pm
Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Erik Van Rooyen
2.04pm
David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith
• Jack Nicklaus addresses Greg Norman furore
• Tiger Woods emphatically rejects LIV Golf
2.14pm
Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law
2.26pm
Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo
2.37pm
Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima (a)
2.48pm
Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell
2.59pm
Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa
3.10pm
Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III
3.21pm
Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira
3.32pm
Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz, Sahith Theegala
3.43pm
Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffin
3.54pm
John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey
4.05pm
Mingyu Cho, Jorda Fernandes Valdes, Robert Dinwiddie
4.16pm
Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney