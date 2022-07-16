Round one is in the bag and now we know who is in pole position going into Friday at the Open.

Cameron Young tops the leaderboard ahead of day two, leading Rory McIlroy by two shots.

However, it can all change and with the chasing pack close behind, it's set to be another exciting day of golf.

Will Young extend his advantage? Will one of the chasers take the initiative? Or will an unlikely candidate come from nowhere to put themselves in contention?

It's set to be another thrilling day at this historic Open Championship.

Here's who's off when and with who...

The 150th Open - Round 2 tee times in full

ALL TIMES BST

6.35am

Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan

6.46am

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow (a)

6.57am

Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage

7.08am

Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley

7.19am

Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield

7.30am

Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark

7.41am

Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

7.52am

Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis (a)

8.03am

Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland

8.14am

Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman

8.25am

Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

8.36am

Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli (a)

8.47am

Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Aaron Rai

9.03am

David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith

9.14am

Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law

9.25am

Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo

9.36am

Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima (a)

9.47am

Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell

9.58am

Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

10.09am

Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

10.20am

Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira

10.31am

Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz, Sahith Theegala

10.42am

Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffin

10.53am

John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey

11.04am

Mingyu Cho, Jorda Fernandes Valdes, Robert Dinwiddie

11.15am

Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney

11.36am

Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee

11.47am

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown (a)

11.58am

Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu

12.09pm

Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi

12.20pm

Garrick Higgo, MK Kim, Ashley Chesters

12.31pm

Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

12.42pm

Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JH Kim

BE AT THE 151st OPEN

ENTER THE TICKET BALLOT NOW!

12.53pm

John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

1.04pm

Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

1.15pm

Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Rikuya Hoshino

1.26pm

Cameron Young, KH Lee, Robert MacIntyre

1.37pm

Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners

1.48pm

Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett

2.04pm

Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood

2.15pm

Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos

2.26pm

Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy

• When and where to watch The Open on TV

• 8 big names missing The 150th Open

2.37pm

Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez

2.48pm

Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Hojgaard, Sihwan Kim

2.59pm

Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

3.10pm

Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

3.21pm

Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

3.32pm

Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya

3.43pm

Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan

3.54pm

Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry

4.05pm

Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

4.16pm

Alexander Bjork, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford