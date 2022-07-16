Round one is in the bag and now we know who is in pole position going into Friday at the Open.
Cameron Young tops the leaderboard ahead of day two, leading Rory McIlroy by two shots.
However, it can all change and with the chasing pack close behind, it's set to be another exciting day of golf.
Will Young extend his advantage? Will one of the chasers take the initiative? Or will an unlikely candidate come from nowhere to put themselves in contention?
It's set to be another thrilling day at this historic Open Championship.
Here's who's off when and with who...
The 150th Open - Round 2 tee times in full
ALL TIMES BST
6.35am
Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan
6.46am
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow (a)
6.57am
Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage
7.08am
Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley
7.19am
Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield
7.30am
Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark
7.41am
Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter (a)
7.52am
Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis (a)
8.03am
Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland
8.14am
Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman
8.25am
Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
8.36am
Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli (a)
8.47am
Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Aaron Rai
9.03am
David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith
9.14am
Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law
9.25am
Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo
9.36am
Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima (a)
9.47am
Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell
9.58am
Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa
10.09am
Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III
10.20am
Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira
10.31am
Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz, Sahith Theegala
10.42am
Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffin
10.53am
John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey
11.04am
Mingyu Cho, Jorda Fernandes Valdes, Robert Dinwiddie
11.15am
Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney
11.36am
Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee
11.47am
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown (a)
11.58am
Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu
12.09pm
Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi
12.20pm
Garrick Higgo, MK Kim, Ashley Chesters
12.31pm
Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama
12.42pm
Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JH Kim
BE AT THE 151st OPEN
ENTER THE TICKET BALLOT NOW!
12.53pm
John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale
1.04pm
Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power
1.15pm
Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Rikuya Hoshino
1.26pm
Cameron Young, KH Lee, Robert MacIntyre
1.37pm
Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners
1.48pm
Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett
2.04pm
Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood
2.15pm
Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos
2.26pm
Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy
• When and where to watch The Open on TV
• 8 big names missing The 150th Open
2.37pm
Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez
2.48pm
Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Hojgaard, Sihwan Kim
2.59pm
Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
3.10pm
Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland
3.21pm
Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau
3.32pm
Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya
3.43pm
Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan
3.54pm
Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry
4.05pm
Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge
4.16pm
Alexander Bjork, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford