search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe 150th Open: Round 2 tee times in full

Golf News

The 150th Open: Round 2 tee times in full

By bunkered.co.uk14 July, 2022
The 150th Open The Open R&A St Andrews Old Course
The 150Th Open Round 2 Tee Times

Round one is in the bag and now we know who is in pole position going into Friday at the Open.

Cameron Young tops the leaderboard ahead of day two, leading Rory McIlroy by two shots.

However, it can all change and with the chasing pack close behind, it's set to be another exciting day of golf.

Will Young extend his advantage? Will one of the chasers take the initiative? Or will an unlikely candidate come from nowhere to put themselves in contention?

It's set to be another thrilling day at this historic Open Championship.

Here's who's off when and with who...

The 150th Open - Round 2 tee times in full

ALL TIMES BST

6.35am
Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan

6.46am
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow (a)

6.57am 
Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage

7.08am 
Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley

7.19am
Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield

7.30am
Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark

7.41am
Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

7.52am
Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis (a)

8.03am
Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland

8.14am
Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman

8.25am
Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

8.36am
Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli (a)

8.47am
Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Aaron Rai

9.03am
David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith

9.14am
Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law

9.25am
Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo

9.36am
Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima (a)

9.47am
Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell

9.58am
Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

10.09am
Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

10.20am
Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira

10.31am
Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz, Sahith Theegala

10.42am
Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffin

10.53am
John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey

11.04am
Mingyu Cho, Jorda Fernandes Valdes, Robert Dinwiddie

11.15am
Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney

11.36am
Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee

11.47am
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown (a)

11.58am
Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu

12.09pm
Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi

12.20pm
Garrick Higgo, MK Kim, Ashley Chesters

12.31pm
Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

12.42pm
Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JH Kim

BE AT THE 151st OPEN 
ENTER THE TICKET BALLOT NOW!

12.53pm
John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

1.04pm
Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

1.15pm
Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Rikuya Hoshino

1.26pm
Cameron Young, KH Lee, Robert MacIntyre

1.37pm
Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners

1.48pm
Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett

2.04pm
Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood

2.15pm
Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos

2.26pm
Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy

• When and where to watch The Open on TV

• 8 big names missing The 150th Open

2.37pm 
Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez

2.48pm
Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Hojgaard, Sihwan Kim

2.59pm
Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

3.10pm
Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

3.21pm
Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

3.32pm
Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya

3.43pm
Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan

3.54pm
Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry

4.05pm
Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

4.16pm
Alexander Bjork, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The 150th Open

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - Old Course

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The 150th Open: Full prize money payout
Heartbroken Rory McIlroy praises Cameron Smith's 'unbelievable week'
Cam Smith breaks Rory McIlroy’s heart to win 150th Open
Reports: Sergio Garcia QUITS DP World Tour
Paul Casey: LIV stars could turn to Asian Tour for ranking points

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
See all videos right arrow