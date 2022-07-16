search
The 150th Open: Weather Forecast

Golf News

The 150th Open: Weather Forecast

By Lewis Fraser13 July, 2022
The Open The 150th Open Major Championships St Andrews Weather
150 Stand

The 150th Open is finally upon us, with St Andrews ready to welcome the world’s best players to the Old Course.

While players have done all they can to prepare for the week ahead, there’s one thing they certainly can’t control, and that’s the weather. 

Every player in the field will be anxiously checking the weather forecast for the week ahead, hoping that their draw will give them the best conditions in their quest to win the Open Championship.

• The 150th Open: The field in full

• Faldo: Nicklaus says Open farewell

So far this week, conditions have been breezy, and there was even a small rain shower on Wednesday afternoon. Let’s take a closer look and what’s in store for players, and fans, for the rest of the week, according to the Met Office...

The 150th Open Championship: Weather Forecast

Thursday

The first day of tournament play looks to be a pretty pleasant one. When Paul Lawrie gets play underway at 6.35am, it will be around 12˚C, with winds around 9mph. It will get warmer and windier throughout the day, and by the time 2pm comes around, winds could be gusting to nearly 20mph.

Friday

Friday looks to be similar to Thursday, however there is a 50% chance of rain at 4pm. Saying that, don’t expect this to be anything too heavy, certainly not enough to change the conditions underfoot.

Saturday

Currently, Saturday looks like the hardest day weather-wise, and it’s all down to the wind. While it looks to be a similar strength to the rest of the week, the direction will completely change for the first time during the week. Up until then, the wind had been blowing from the west, but come the weekend, it looks to be a south-easterly wind. For some players, this will be a completely new challenge.

Sunday

The final day is set to be the warmest of them all, with temperatures set to get to the mid-20s come Sunday afternoon. The wind direction will remain the same as Saturday, coming from the south, but won’t be as strong as it has been throughout the week. Don’t be surprised to see someone build a score and come through the pack on Sunday afternoon.

