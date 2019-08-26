search
HomeGolf NewsThe $15m man: Rory McIlroy wins richest prize in golf

Golf News

The $15m man: Rory McIlroy wins richest prize in golf

By Michael McEwan26 August, 2019
Rory Mc Ilroy 2019 Fed Ex Cup Winner

Rory McIlroy outplayed world No.1 Brooks Koepka to win the Tour Championship at East Lake and, with it, a $15m FedEx Cup bonus.

McIlroy, 30, carded a final round 66 to finish on 18-under-par after a marathon final day in which he had to play 31 holes after inclement weather forced an early end to day three.

In the end, he finished four shots clear of runner-up Xander Schauffele, with Koepka in a tie for third alongside Justin Thomas, who began the PGA Tour season finale with a two-shot head-start.

The money earned by McIlroy is the richest first prize in the history of golf, more than the total prize fund on the Ladies European Tour this season and 700 times more than the cheque pocketed by Carly Booth for winning the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open earlier yesterday.

WATCH - HOW TO MASTER RORY'S POWER MOVE

However, he said that the money was not his priority.

“What I kept telling myself today was focus on the process, not the prize,” revealed the Northern Irishman who moves to second on the Official World Golf Ranking. “Whether you're playing for five bucks or 15 million or whatever it is, focus on what you can do right now that's going to help you get towards your goal”

WATCH - THE DRIVER THAT WON RORY $15M

It was McIlroy’s third win of the season and sees him become just the second player, after Tiger Woods, to win the FedEx Cup twice.

"My goal today was to go and shoot the lowest score of the week,” he said. “It's been such a cool way to end what has been for me a great season.

"To win three times is awesome. I feel like I could have won more but to win the FedEx Cup again, to keep giving myself chances even when I was getting knocked back, I'm very proud of myself and I'm going to enjoy this one."

