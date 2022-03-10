The 18th at TPC Sawgrass has claimed another victim – in the form of a past Masters champion

For those of us who struggle with a miss to the left, the 18th at TPC Sawgrass, the host of this week’s Players Championship, is the stuff of nightmares.

By the time play was suspended on Thursday afternoon, Adam Scott had fallen foul to the final hole at Sawgrass, carding a quadruple-bogey-eight. The Aussie had been going along nicely until the calamity. Starting on the back-nine, Scott was one-under standing on the tee, he walked off the green three-over.

Scott hit his first tee shot in the water, before following it up with an almost identical drive into the aqua again. Mercifully, the Australian found the fairway with his third attempt, before hitting the green and two-putting for a painful eight.

The par-4 18th can be nasty.



Two water balls and a quadruple bogey for Adam Scott. 😬 pic.twitter.com/rGRZJXSXk9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2022

If you feel like you’ve read this story before, then sadly you probably have. The 14-time PGA Tour winner struggled with the 18th last year, when he recorded another quadruple-bogey. Rather than go through the painful details, you can watch that one here too.

A beautiful hole that can be a beast.



Adam Scott learned that the hard way on the 18th @THEPLAYERSChamp.#TOURVaultpic.twitter.com/Y8nWUvG5BO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 9, 2021