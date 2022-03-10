search
HomeGolf NewsThe 18th at TPC Sawgrass has claimed another victim – in the form of a past Masters champion

Golf News

The 18th at TPC Sawgrass has claimed another victim – in the form of a past Masters champion

By Lewis Fraser10 March, 2022
Adam Scott PGA Tour The Players TPC Sawgrass Tour News
Adam Scott 18 Sawgrass

For those of us who struggle with a miss to the left, the 18th at TPC Sawgrass, the host of this week’s Players Championship, is the stuff of nightmares.

By the time play was suspended on Thursday afternoon, Adam Scott had fallen foul to the final hole at Sawgrass, carding a quadruple-bogey-eight. The Aussie had been going along nicely until the calamity. Starting on the back-nine, Scott was one-under standing on the tee, he walked off the green three-over.

Scott hit his first tee shot in the water, before following it up with an almost identical drive into the aqua again. Mercifully, the Australian found the fairway with his third attempt, before hitting the green and two-putting for a painful eight.

• Justin Thomas gives verdict on March Players

If you feel like you’ve read this story before, then sadly you probably have. The 14-time PGA Tour winner struggled with the 18th last year, when he recorded another quadruple-bogey. Rather than go through the painful details, you can watch that one here too.

